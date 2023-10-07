The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Results of Paternity Test Following Woman's Lawsuit

Clayton Echard might not be the father.
The Bachelor star has announced that he had received results from a paternity test he underwent in response to a paternity lawsuit from an Arizona podcaster who alleged she became pregnant with twins after engaging in "sexual activity" with him.
"Listen, it's Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news and who's got the good news today? I got the good news," he said in an Instagram selfie video shared Oct. 7. "What's the good news, Clayton? Well, test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present."
Clayton continued, "Let's go, baby! I knew that was going to happen. Thankfully, five months of torture can finally be put to rest."
However, the podcaster told Us Weekly in a statement that day that the lab that ran the paternity test informed her that "there was an issue with my sample and that they need another sample from me, which I am giving first thing on Wednesday."
The 33-year-old, whose name was not made public, alleged in her August lawsuit, obtained by The Sun and Page Six that that she and Clayton "engaged in sexual activity" on one night in May. Clayton told The Sun in a statement that the two "did not have sexual intercourse" and in his response to the woman's lawsuit, he requested "a court-ordered paternity test" paid for by her, the U.K. newspaper reported.
In his Oct. 7 video message, Clayton added, "I think two false accusations in a lifetime is enough," seemingly referring to a TikTok user's false 2022 allegations that he cheated on his now-ex-girlfriend Susie Evans with her, which he denied. She later apologized, saying she realized the man she met was not the reality star.
Susie expressed support for Clayton in the comments section of his latest video. "Love seeing my parents commenting on this too," she wrote, adding, "#teamclayton."