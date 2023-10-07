The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Results of Paternity Test Following Woman's Lawsuit

Watch : Why Clayton Echard and Ex Susie Evans Are Still Talking

Clayton Echard might not be the father.

The Bachelor star has announced that he had received results from a paternity test he underwent in response to a paternity lawsuit from an Arizona podcaster who alleged she became pregnant with twins after engaging in "sexual activity" with him.

"Listen, it's Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news and who's got the good news today? I got the good news," he said in an Instagram selfie video shared Oct. 7. "What's the good news, Clayton? Well, test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present."

Clayton continued, "Let's go, baby! I knew that was going to happen. Thankfully, five months of torture can finally be put to rest."

However, the podcaster told Us Weekly in a statement that day that the lab that ran the paternity test informed her that "there was an issue with my sample and that they need another sample from me, which I am giving first thing on Wednesday."