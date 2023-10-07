Emma Chamberlain and Musician Role Model Break Up

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model have called it quits.
Sources close to the situation told E! News Oct. 8 that the YouTuber and the musician, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have broken up and are no longer a couple.
E! News has reached out to reps for both Emma, 22, and Role Model, 26, for comment and has not heard back.
The two had been together for more than three years. They made their joint red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022. Two days later, Role Model released a music video for his song "neverletyougo" that starred Emma.
He had written the track about falling in love with her, according to a GQ magazine interview with both stars published this past February, on Valentine's Day, during which they confirmed their romance.
"There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore," Emma told the magazine. "It's just like, I'm over that s--t."
Role Model said he first fell for the influencer in March 2020—the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—when he watched one of her videos on TikTok the same day he downloaded the app. In the clip, she twerks to a Dayglow song in a bathroom.
"For some reason—I don't know why, had nothing to do with the twerking, I'm not a f--king creep—but it showed her personality," he said, adding, "I feel like I'm good at reading people through a screen."
He later slid into her DMs and the two texted back and forth for two months before they met in person—at her house.
This marked Role Model's first relationship. "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough," he told GQ. "I really was never picturing myself truly being in love."