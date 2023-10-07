Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins Break Up After 3 Years

It's over between Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins.
The This Is Us alum and her boyfriend announced Oct. 7 that they have broken up.
"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," Chrissy and Bradley said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both."
The statement continued, "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."
This past February, on Valentine's Day, Chrissy, who is also a singer, and Bradley released a children's book they had co-written, When I Talk To God, I Talk About You. They also collaborated on an accompanying lullaby album, Prayed For This Day.
"Writing the book was a lot of fun because we really talked a lot about our childhood and got to know each other through it," Bradley told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the time. "Her voice is so incredible, and it just really brought all the characters from the book to life. It complements each other, the whole book is about finding your purpose."
Chrissy and Bradley began dating in May 2020, two months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following September, he paid tribute to the actress on her birthday, writing on Instagram, "You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!"
The two had met on the dating app Bumble. "I love the idea that the woman gets to take the first step," Chrissy recalled on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM Radio Andy show in January 2021. "Of course, you gotta kiss a lot of frogs before you find a prince."
As it turned out, Chrissy and Bradley had several mutual friends and had likely crossed paths before. "He knows all the same songwriters—he's been in music publishing for 16 years and so we've been in the same rooms, but we had never met. So I was like, well I feel like it was meant to be for sure."