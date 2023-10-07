Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins Break Up After 3 Years

Watch : Chrissy Metz Talks Faith, Best-Selling Children's Book & New Album

It's over between Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins.

The This Is Us alum and her boyfriend announced Oct. 7 that they have broken up.

"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," Chrissy and Bradley said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both."

The statement continued, "We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

This past February, on Valentine's Day, Chrissy, who is also a singer, and Bradley released a children's book they had co-written, When I Talk To God, I Talk About You. They also collaborated on an accompanying lullaby album, Prayed For This Day.

"Writing the book was a lot of fun because we really talked a lot about our childhood and got to know each other through it," Bradley told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the time. "Her voice is so incredible, and it just really brought all the characters from the book to life. It complements each other, the whole book is about finding your purpose."