Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Being Left Off Season 7 Poster

Heather Rae El Moussa responded to not being featured in the cast photo for season seven of Selling Sunset, telling followers they may get a glimpse of her in a few episodes.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 06, 2023 11:43 PMTags
Reality TVKidsCouplesCelebritiesNetflixTarek El MoussaChristina AnsteadSelling SunsetChrishell StauseHeather Rae El Moussa
Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa's Son Tristan Has Tongue-Tie Revision

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't sold on where she stands in Selling Sunset.

After Netflix dropped the poster for seven—airing Nov. 3—the realtor reflected on not being included in the cast photo for the first time since the show premiered in 2019.

"Looks like I got pushed in the water," Heather wrote on Instagram Oct. 5. "It's a good thing I can swim!"

But the 36-year-old isn't in the market for being bitter and might even pop in for a listing or two this season, adding, "Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes."

And it's safe to say that in this office, one deal that will always close is supporting one another no matter what. Cast member Chrishell Stause commented, "Hottie in a bikini, ordering drinks at a swim-up bar—take me with you. Love you," while boss Brett Oppenheim wrote, "Always love you, OG."

Rounding out the sweet words of encouragement, Emma Hernan said, "I'm the best swimmer in the office. I'll save your beautiful face!!!! I love you," and Heather's husband Tarek El Moussa chimed in, "Like a fish lovey."

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

But the news may not have been a total shock for Heather, who previously revealed that Netflix wasn't trying to broker a deal for her return after she gave birth to her and Tarek's 8-month-old son Tristan in January.

"Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave," the agent told E! News in March, "and I've been excited to get back to work. So far, I've not been called back."

As for how she felt when the phone didn't ring? "It's been a little frustrating," Heather admitted. "So, not sure what's been going on."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

Trending Stories

1

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

2
Exclusive

DWTS' Emma Slater Details Working With Ex Sasha Farber

3

Proof Travis Kelce Handles Taylor Swift Media Attention All Too Well

Although The Flipping El Moussas star is unclear about her future on Netflix, one thing that she couldn't be more sure of is her role as a mom. Along with Tristan, Heather is also a stepmother to Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Happy #Nationalsonsday my sweet Tristan bear," Heather wrote on Instagram Sept. 28 alongside photos of Tristan and Brayden. "I am so honored to be your mom. You have made me a better person. There's nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama. These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined."

To see more sweet moments of Heather and Tarek with their baby boy, keep reading...

Instagram
Hoppy Day

"First ever Easter with our bunny," Heather wrote on Instagram as her baby boy wore Janie and Jack. "Tristan's loving it so far and as if it couldn't get any cuter… look at his outfits." 

Instagram
One Month Old

Heather marked Tristan's first month with a cute photo shoot.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Referencing their shared initials, Tarek captioned this father-son picture: "Two T's in a pod."

Instagram
Baby's First Month

Reflecting on her baby's first month, Heather shared, "Last day of February and it's been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time."

Instagram
Little Milestones

Celebrating Tristan's 2-week-old milestone, Heather captioned this sweet mother-son portrait, "Baby Tristan Jay… the obsession is real. my little love."

Instagram
Kisses

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here," Heather wrote on Instagram a day before Valentine's Day 2023. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough."

Instagram
Snuggle Season

The Selling Sunset star joked that she's been in "mama hibernation mode" after welcoming Tristan.

Instagram
El Moussa Crew

Posting a picture of Tristan wearing a top reading "New to the El Moussa Crew," Heather wrote, "Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can't get enough. The moment I held him in my arms he became my world."

Instagram
Sibling Love

Tarek wrote alongside a photo of his older children with ex-wife Christina Haack: "OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen?"

Instagram
Oh Baby!

According to the couple, Tristan was born on Jan. 31, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. PT. He arrived weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.

Instagram
He's Here

"Our baby boy is here," Heather and Tarek shared while announcing Tristan's arrival. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

2
Exclusive

DWTS' Emma Slater Details Working With Ex Sasha Farber

3

Proof Travis Kelce Handles Taylor Swift Media Attention All Too Well

4

Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey After Lori Harvey Breakup

5

Chris Hemsworth Shares Lifestyle Change After Alzheimer's Genetic Test