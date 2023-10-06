Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Being Left Off Season 7 Poster

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa's Son Tristan Has Tongue-Tie Revision

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't sold on where she stands in Selling Sunset.

After Netflix dropped the poster for seven—airing Nov. 3—the realtor reflected on not being included in the cast photo for the first time since the show premiered in 2019.

"Looks like I got pushed in the water," Heather wrote on Instagram Oct. 5. "It's a good thing I can swim!"

But the 36-year-old isn't in the market for being bitter and might even pop in for a listing or two this season, adding, "Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes."

And it's safe to say that in this office, one deal that will always close is supporting one another no matter what. Cast member Chrishell Stause commented, "Hottie in a bikini, ordering drinks at a swim-up bar—take me with you. Love you," while boss Brett Oppenheim wrote, "Always love you, OG."

Rounding out the sweet words of encouragement, Emma Hernan said, "I'm the best swimmer in the office. I'll save your beautiful face!!!! I love you," and Heather's husband Tarek El Moussa chimed in, "Like a fish lovey."