Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Being Left Off Season 7 Poster

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't sold on where she stands in Selling Sunset.
After Netflix dropped the poster for seven—airing Nov. 3—the realtor reflected on not being included in the cast photo for the first time since the show premiered in 2019.
"Looks like I got pushed in the water," Heather wrote on Instagram Oct. 5. "It's a good thing I can swim!"
But the 36-year-old isn't in the market for being bitter and might even pop in for a listing or two this season, adding, "Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes."
And it's safe to say that in this office, one deal that will always close is supporting one another no matter what. Cast member Chrishell Stause commented, "Hottie in a bikini, ordering drinks at a swim-up bar—take me with you. Love you," while boss Brett Oppenheim wrote, "Always love you, OG."
Rounding out the sweet words of encouragement, Emma Hernan said, "I'm the best swimmer in the office. I'll save your beautiful face!!!! I love you," and Heather's husband Tarek El Moussa chimed in, "Like a fish lovey."
But the news may not have been a total shock for Heather, who previously revealed that Netflix wasn't trying to broker a deal for her return after she gave birth to her and Tarek's 8-month-old son Tristan in January.
"Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave," the agent told E! News in March, "and I've been excited to get back to work. So far, I've not been called back."
As for how she felt when the phone didn't ring? "It's been a little frustrating," Heather admitted. "So, not sure what's been going on."
Although The Flipping El Moussas star is unclear about her future on Netflix, one thing that she couldn't be more sure of is her role as a mom. Along with Tristan, Heather is also a stepmother to Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.
"Happy #Nationalsonsday my sweet Tristan bear," Heather wrote on Instagram Sept. 28 alongside photos of Tristan and Brayden. "I am so honored to be your mom. You have made me a better person. There's nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama. These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined."
