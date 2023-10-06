Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Roasted Kendall Jenner on American Horror Story

Hopefully Kendall Jenner doesn't take this scene like a knife to the heart.
Kim Kardashian seemingly poked fun at her younger sister during the Oct. 6 episode of American Horror Story: Delicate. In one moment, Hollywood publicist Siobhan (Kim) visits her movie star friend Anna (Emma Roberts) at her hideaway house in an attempt to comfort Anna amid her fertility struggles and terrifying stalker situation.
Siobhan heads to the kitchen to make Anna some "real food" to nourish her body and starts by effortlessly chopping up a cucumber on a cutting board—which fans took as a hilarious dig at Kendall's questionable cucumber-cutting skills.
If you haven't been keeping up: The model accidentally exposed herself in a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians when she told the family chef she was going to make herself a snack, noting that it was "pretty easy." Yet, her awkward knife skills blew up online, with one social media user joking, "'It's pretty easy' then chops it the weirdest way possible."
Even Kendall acknowledged her unorthodox methods at the time, quipping on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was "tragic!"
"Watching it back, I was like, 'Why did I cut it like that?'" the 27-year-old said last summer during a Hulu panel. "I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.'"
@chelseysams Kim K really said “I can do EVERYTHING better than my sisters” with this scene. #americanhorrorstory #ahs #kimkardashian #kendalljenner #cucumbercut ? original sound - Chelsey Sams
As for Kim's knife work? It seems she's able to keep up with the pros.
"It's orgasmic," character Anna says onscreen after sampling her salad, to which Siobhan responds, "It's the green goddess dressing that went viral on TikTok."
Fans were quick to pick up on the veggie reference—and were not cool as a cucumber over the diss. "IM SCREAMING," one fan wrote, while another said, "I couldn't believe they threw that in there."
One TikTok user called it Kim's "redemption cucumber cut," adding, "Kim K really said 'I can do EVERYTHING better than my sisters' with this scene."
For further proof that Kim's talents are un-beet-able, read on for a look back at her life in the spotlight: