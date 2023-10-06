Proof Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are in Seventh Heaven on Italian Getaway

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed a romantic getaway to Italy, where they wed more than a decade ago, taking in Venice and Rome.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can't stop the feeling of wanderlust as they returned to a place close to their hearts.

Fresh off his MTV VMAs reunion and first single in more than 20 years with his former boy band *NSYNC, the singer continued his season of nostalgia. This time, it saw him and the 7th Heaven alum embark a romantic trip to Italy, where the two had married in 2012 and had also had their 10-year vow renewal last year.

As for what Jessica and Justin, who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, were up to during their Italian getaway? They were spotted taking in the sights of Venice and Rome, spending time shopping and taking outings to historical sites such as the Catacombs of San Callisto. Justin was even seen participating in the classic tourist tradition of tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain.

And the "SexyBack" singer and Jessica looked like they were in seventh heaven as they showed PDA throughout their getaway.

photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Last November, Jessica reflected on reaching 10 years of marriage with Justin, saying on Today with Hoda and Jenna, "You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

When asked how the pair's marriage has changed over the past decade, the Candy actress said, "It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe. And I guess deep understanding of another person. But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals."

She also said she and Justin try to make time for themselves as a couple. "Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" she shared. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."

For a peek at Justin and Jessica's sweet Italian getaway, keep reading:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Playing Tourist

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

PDA in Venice

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Couple's Time

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Vacation-Ready

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

All Smiles

Cobra Team/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Walking in Rome

Cobra Team/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Holding Hands

Cobra Team/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Sightseeing

Cobra Team/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Having Fun

Cobra Team/Mega Agency / BACKGRID

Romantic Stroll

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Roman Holiday

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Tossing a Coin

...into the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Making a Wish

