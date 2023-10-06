Proof Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are in Seventh Heaven on Italian Getaway

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Date Night With SZA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can't stop the feeling of wanderlust as they returned to a place close to their hearts.

Fresh off his MTV VMAs reunion and first single in more than 20 years with his former boy band *NSYNC, the singer continued his season of nostalgia. This time, it saw him and the 7th Heaven alum embark a romantic trip to Italy, where the two had married in 2012 and had also had their 10-year vow renewal last year.

As for what Jessica and Justin, who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, were up to during their Italian getaway? They were spotted taking in the sights of Venice and Rome, spending time shopping and taking outings to historical sites such as the Catacombs of San Callisto. Justin was even seen participating in the classic tourist tradition of tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain.

And the "SexyBack" singer and Jessica looked like they were in seventh heaven as they showed PDA throughout their getaway.