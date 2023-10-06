Proof Travis Kelce Is Handling Attention Around Taylor Swift Romance All Too Well

Travis Kelce isn't looking for any interference from the sidelines regarding his dynamic with Taylor Swift.
As the romance rumors surrounding the tight-end and pop star continue, Travis filled in the blank space of how he has been handling the intense media attention.
"I'm rolling, man. We won three in a row, trying to get to four in a row," the Kansas City Chiefs player said about his team's winning streak during a press conference Oct. 6. "As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world."
And although Travis doesn't need an assist when it comes to receiving massive amounts of attention, he's certainly seeing the power of the Swifties these days.
"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he confessed. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."
Travis even shared his game plan for handling the photographers and fans interested in his love life.
"Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he continued. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."
But one thing that's starting to go out of style for Travis is how the NFL treats celebrities at games. After Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman were among the pals that Taylor brought to MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs vs. Jets game, the athlete admitted the NFL may need to calm down.
"I think everybody's just overwhelmed," the 34-year-old shared on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast Oct. 4. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think—"
Jason interjected, "They're overdoing it," to which Travis agreed, adding, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."
But for those trying to intercept all the details on Travis and Taylor's connection, he's not about to fumble the ball and spill any tea.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis told listeners on his New Heights podcast last month. "She's not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."
The Super Bowl winner concluded, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
And if you're just as enchanted with Travis and Taylor's outings as we are, keep scrolling to see the singer's latest NFL appearance...