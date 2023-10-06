Proof Travis Kelce Is Handling Attention Around Taylor Swift Romance All Too Well

Watch : Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Dishes on Meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce isn't looking for any interference from the sidelines regarding his dynamic with Taylor Swift.

As the romance rumors surrounding the tight-end and pop star continue, Travis filled in the blank space of how he has been handling the intense media attention.

"I'm rolling, man. We won three in a row, trying to get to four in a row," the Kansas City Chiefs player said about his team's winning streak during a press conference Oct. 6. "As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world."

And although Travis doesn't need an assist when it comes to receiving massive amounts of attention, he's certainly seeing the power of the Swifties these days.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he confessed. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

Travis even shared his game plan for handling the photographers and fans interested in his love life.