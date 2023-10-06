DWTS Pro Emma Slater's Take on Working With Ex-Husband Sasha Farber May Surprise You

Most people would dread working with their ex, but not Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.
Despite breaking up after four years of marriage earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain on the friendliest of terms.
"It's not a nightmare at all," Emma exclusively told E! News Oct. 5 when asked about competing against her ex on season 32 of the ABC competition series. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly."
In fact, the ballroom stars even help each other out with their weekly routines.
"I'll help him with his dance and he'll help me with my dance," the 34-year-old noted. "We do that, all us pros together. I don't feel that competition at all with him."
Emma's take on working with Sasha, whom she filed for divorce from in February, echoes what she revealed this past summer when she noted that "the love didn't actually go" away after their breakup. For the former couple, it came down to wanting different things when it came to their timeline on starting a family.
"It's interesting because I do want to have kids," she explained on the Aug. 15 episode of the Viall Files podcast, "I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."
She added that their differing stances was the "real friction" that lead to their split.
"It had nothing to do with him," Emma said of the 39-year-old. "He's always been very much himself. It's me that's found it difficult to understand why I'm feeling different."
But ending of their marriage didn't mean the end of their close bond.
"We're still like family, so it isn't really like the love is not there, it's actually not that at all," she continued at the time. "We're just at potentially two different places."
As for how Emma and her season 32 partner Mauricio Umansky are feeling after their big dancing mistake during week two of the competition? Hear both of them address the flub in the exclusive video above.
And keep reading to relive Emma and Sasha's love story.
Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.