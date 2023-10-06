DWTS Pro Emma Slater's Take on Working With Ex-Husband Sasha Farber May Surprise You

Watch : Will Mauricio Umansky Watch RHOBH Season 13? He Says...

Most people would dread working with their ex, but not Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.

Despite breaking up after four years of marriage earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain on the friendliest of terms.

"It's not a nightmare at all," Emma exclusively told E! News Oct. 5 when asked about competing against her ex on season 32 of the ABC competition series. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly."

In fact, the ballroom stars even help each other out with their weekly routines.

"I'll help him with his dance and he'll help me with my dance," the 34-year-old noted. "We do that, all us pros together. I don't feel that competition at all with him."

Emma's take on working with Sasha, whom she filed for divorce from in February, echoes what she revealed this past summer when she noted that "the love didn't actually go" away after their breakup. For the former couple, it came down to wanting different things when it came to their timeline on starting a family.