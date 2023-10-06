Exclusive

DWTS Pro Emma Slater's Take on Working With Ex-Husband Sasha Farber May Surprise You

By Brett Malec Oct 06, 2023 8:36 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVDivorcesDancing With The StarsE! NewsExclusivesCouplesShows
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: Will Mauricio Umansky Watch RHOBH Season 13? He Says...

Most people would dread working with their ex, but not Emma Slater and Sasha Farber.

Despite breaking up after four years of marriage earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain on the friendliest of terms.

"It's not a nightmare at all," Emma exclusively told E! News Oct. 5 when asked about competing against her ex on season 32 of the ABC competition series. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly."

In fact, the ballroom stars even help each other out with their weekly routines.

"I'll help him with his dance and he'll help me with my dance," the 34-year-old noted. "We do that, all us pros together. I don't feel that competition at all with him."

Emma's take on working with Sasha, whom she filed for divorce from in February, echoes what she revealed this past summer when she noted that "the love didn't actually go" away after their breakup. For the former couple, it came down to wanting different things when it came to their timeline on starting a family.

photos
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

"It's interesting because I do want to have kids," she explained on the Aug. 15 episode of the Viall Files podcast, "I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

She added that their differing stances was the "real friction" that lead to their split.

"It had nothing to do with him," Emma said of the 39-year-old. "He's always been very much himself. It's me that's found it difficult to understand why I'm feeling different."

But ending of their marriage didn't mean the end of their close bond.

"We're still like family, so it isn't really like the love is not there, it's actually not that at all," she continued at the time. "We're just at potentially two different places."

As for how Emma and her season 32 partner Mauricio Umansky are feeling after their big dancing mistake during week two of the competition? Hear both of them address the flub in the exclusive video above.

And keep reading to relive Emma and Sasha's love story.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

2

Joey Fatone Shares His Honest Reaction to Justin Timberlake Going Solo

3

Julia Fox Alleges Kanye West "Weaponized" Her Against Kim Kardashian

Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic
2012: All In For The 99% Art, Music And Activist Event
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
2013: Warm Bodies Movie Premiere in Los Angeles
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Engagement on Dancing With the Stars
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Engagement on Air
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Dancing With the Stars Performance
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2016: Dancing With the Stars Season 23 Finale Event
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
2017: Los Angeles Outing
Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2017: Dancing With the Stars With Simone Biles and Rashad Jennings
David Livingston/Getty Images
2017: Knott's Berry Farm
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2018: Planet Hollywood Times Square Visit in NYC
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
2019: Keo Motsepe's Birthday Party
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
2020: Los Angeles Outing
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Actor Keith Jefferson Dead at 53

2

Joey Fatone Shares His Honest Reaction to Justin Timberlake Going Solo

3

Julia Fox Alleges Kanye West "Weaponized" Her Against Kim Kardashian

4

Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey After Lori Harvey Breakup

5

Chris Hemsworth Shares Lifestyle Change After Alzheimer's Genetic Test