Why Fans Are Convinced Drake Is Dissing Rihanna on New Song "Fear of Heights"

Chances are, this is not what Rihanna's fans came for.

After Drake released his new album For All the Dogs on Oct. 6, some social media users started to speculate that he was throwing shade at RiRi on the track "Fear of Heights."

"DRAKE IS DISSING RIHANNA?!?!???" one follower wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Added another, "Not Drake sending shots at Rihanna?!???" A third noted, "Drake shoulda just called Fear of Heights Rihanna cause wtf."

While the rapper doesn't name any names in the song, his lyrics are raising eyebrows.

"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?" Drake begins in the song. "That could never be / Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me."

But these aren't the only words on the track to draw attention.

"I'm anti, I'm anti," he continues, with Anti just so happening to be the name of Rihanna's 2016 album. "Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you."