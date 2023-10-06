Man Arrested for Alleged Plan to Kidnap and Murder TV Host Holly Willoughby

It has been revealed that U.K. TV personality Holly Willoughby was allegedly the target of a horrifying plot.
Gavin Plumb, 36, appeared in court on Oct. 6 to face charges of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to kidnap the This Morning host, per the BBC.
The outlet reported that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, Plumb was "formulating a plan with a third party" to kidnap and murder Willoughby, 42, and "encouraged that third party to travel to the U.K. to carry out the plan." The individual, which CBS News named as David Nelson, was reportedly due to arrive in the UK from the United States within the following week.
"This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby of Essex Police said in a statement, per the BBC. "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."
Plumb, who has been ordered to remain in custody, is due to reappear in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 3, according to BBC. He only spoke in court to confirm his name and address, per the Daily Mail.
E! News has reached out to reps for Willoughby and local authorities, but has not heard back. E! News has not been able to locate a lawyer to speak on Plumb's behalf.
Willoughby, who shares 3 kids with husband Daniel Baldwin, has not appeared on the ITV daytime TV since Oct. 5, with the BBC reporting she had been under police protection in her home.
Her This Morning colleagues Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond briefly addressed the plot while sending their support to the Dancing on Ice host amid this difficult time.
"We are not going to talk too much about it," O'Leary said during the Oct. 6 show, "but Holly is on the front pages after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot."
The Great British Baking Show cohost added, "We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family."
According to CBS News, ITV has provided around-the-clock security at Willoughby's house.
A spokesperson for the network also said in a statement, per CBS, "This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning. and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time."