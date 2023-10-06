Man Arrested for Alleged Plan to Kidnap and Murder TV Host Holly Willoughby

Watch : Carlee Russell CHARGED for Kidnapping Hoax: See Her Mugshot

It has been revealed that U.K. TV personality Holly Willoughby was allegedly the target of a horrifying plot.

Gavin Plumb, 36, appeared in court on Oct. 6 to face charges of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to kidnap the This Morning host, per the BBC.

The outlet reported that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, Plumb was "formulating a plan with a third party" to kidnap and murder Willoughby, 42, and "encouraged that third party to travel to the U.K. to carry out the plan." The individual, which CBS News named as David Nelson, was reportedly due to arrive in the UK from the United States within the following week.

"This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby of Essex Police said in a statement, per the BBC. "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."

Plumb, who has been ordered to remain in custody, is due to reappear in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 3, according to BBC. He only spoke in court to confirm his name and address, per the Daily Mail.

E! News has reached out to reps for Willoughby and local authorities, but has not heard back. E! News has not been able to locate a lawyer to speak on Plumb's behalf.