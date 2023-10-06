Francesca Scorsese Quizzing Dad Martin Scorsese on Modern Slang Is TikTok Magic

Watch : Martin Scorsese & Leo DiCaprio Team Up

Martin Scorsese and his daughter's latest TikTok video? Fire.

The Irishman director proved that even at age 80, he's the CEO of keeping up with the online slang after Francesca Scorsese tested his skills in a hilarious social media video.

In the Oct. 5 TikTok clip, the 23-year-old listed 12 slang terms and showed whether her dad could decipher each word's meaning. As for how the Oscar winner fared, he accurately guessed "spilling the tea" and to his daughter's astonishment, explained that "ick," is to be "thoroughly repulsed."

However, some other modern-day lingo had Martin stumped and prompted a trip down memory lane for the acclaimed filmmaker.

In fact, after his youngest daughter, whom he shares with wife Helen Morris," explained that the term "sneaky link" means "booty call" he mused on how dating trends have changed.

"Oh no, I didn't get that," the Goodfellas director noted. "We never saw specific people in my day."