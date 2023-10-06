Francesca Scorsese Quizzing Dad Martin Scorsese on Modern Slang Is TikTok Magic

Martin Scorsese and his daughter's latest TikTok video? Fire.
The Irishman director proved that even at age 80, he's the CEO of keeping up with the online slang after Francesca Scorsese tested his skills in a hilarious social media video.
In the Oct. 5 TikTok clip, the 23-year-old listed 12 slang terms and showed whether her dad could decipher each word's meaning. As for how the Oscar winner fared, he accurately guessed "spilling the tea" and to his daughter's astonishment, explained that "ick," is to be "thoroughly repulsed."
However, some other modern-day lingo had Martin stumped and prompted a trip down memory lane for the acclaimed filmmaker.
In fact, after his youngest daughter, whom he shares with wife Helen Morris," explained that the term "sneaky link" means "booty call" he mused on how dating trends have changed.
"Oh no, I didn't get that," the Goodfellas director noted. "We never saw specific people in my day."
Martin was also unable to guess "ship"—which means supporting another couple's relationship—while he nailed the term "hits different," an expression used to describe something special.
Another thing that hits different? Martin's cheeky reaction to the term "slept on," which he knew all too well after his daughter used his 1982 film The King of Comedy as an example, prompting him to lament about its initial reception.
"People hated it when it came out," he quipped, "It was the flop of the year—that's what it was called on Entertainment Tonight on New Year's Eve '83 to '84. It's ok, it's alright."
Maintaining the theme of putting slang terms into a film perspective, Francesca described "throwing shade" in a sentence for her dad, sharing, "That critic threw so much shade."
@francescascorsese He lowkey slayed. #fyp #martinscorsese #dadsoftiktok #dadguesses ? original sound - Francesca
That hint was all he needed as Killers of the Flower Moon director had the ultimate response, explaining, "Apparently shade is dark, and apparently the critic didn't like the work."
And Francesca concluded by sharing how she thinks they did, noting, "We slayed in this video," to which her dad finished strong, replying, "That means it's really good."
Over the years Martin—who is also dad to daughters Cathy, 57, and Domenica, 47, from previous relationships—has participated in the We Are Who We Are star's TikTok challenges, including the flea joke and guessing feminine products.
And it's safe to say followers thought that the pair's most recent collab slapped.
One user wrote, "Can't believe we live in a world where I get to watch Martin Scorsese become familiar with the term sneaky link. Blessings," while another chimed in, "I can't believe I'm watching one of the greatest filmmakers of our lifetime be quizzed by his daughter about teen slang. Lol."
