Amazon October Prime Day 2023 Alternatives: Shop Pottery Barn, Wayfair & More Sales

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon's October Prime Day is officially here! This is one of the biggest online sale events of the year, and Amazon has so many deals that it's hard to keep track of what you can buy. There are deals on anything from electronics to fashion to home decor to beauty products to toys and so much more. You can even start stocking up on early Christmas presents.
Amazon's October Prime Day is such a huge sale that a ton of other retailers have also jumped on the train and are having their own sales. So, if you're not an Amazon Prime member and can't participate in Prime Day 2023, you are in luck. Pottery Barn, Ulta, Wayfair, Kate Spade Outlet and Target, amongst others, have just as amazing deals for your Prime Day alternative.
Read on for more Amazon Prime Day alternatives so you don't miss out on any deals and check out our top picks here:
Quick Links: The Best Prime Day Alternative Sales:
Best Prime Day Alternative Home Sales
Our Top Pick: Pottery Barn Fall Warehouse Sale
Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sales are legendary and a great way to score amazing deals on those PB pieces you've been saving for or waiting on. And the Fall Warehouse Sale ends today! Score up to 50% off furniture, bedding, decor and more. Plus FREE SHIPPING on thousands of items!
Target: Save on Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more vacuum deals!
Wayfair: Shop their 72-hour clearout sale where you can get up to 60% off on furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, storage, mattresses and decor.
Walmart: Save up to 60% off on electronics, beauty, home finds are more Oct. 9-12 online only during Walmart's Holiday Deals Kickoff.
Le Creuset: Save hundreds off the Signature Chef's Oven, Signature Cassadou and Signature Roaster.
Kohl's: It's a coupon bonanza over at Kohl's 3-Day Deal Dash, where you can save $10 on home, toys or your whole purchase. Plus earn Kohl's Cash!
Bed Bath & Beyond: BB&B is back with all of Overstock's goodies; save on bedding, lighting, furniture & more.
Best Prime Day Alternative Beauty Sales
Our Pick: Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event
Give your mane a glowup and save 50% at Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event. One sale today only—and for the first time—is dp HUE's cult-fave Glossy Glaze. Nab it for $14.50!
Sephora: Score more 50% hair deals at Sephora's OH HAIR YEAH! event.
Benefit: Grab 50% OFF the full and mini-size of The POREfessional Hydrate Primer, plus enjoy 30% OFF sitewide during the Benefit Friends & Family Sale (some exclusions).
Fenty Beauty: Enjoy 50% off the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
QVC: Score deals on Philosophy, First Aid Beauty and more the QVC's Get Gorgeous, Give Gorgeous holiday event.
Best Prime Day Alternative Fashion Sales
Our Pick: Kate Spade Outlet
Enjoy up to 70% off items, plus and an additional 20% off the entire site at Kate Spade Outlet. We are partial to the Disney collection that just dropped!
Coach Outlet: Take up to 70% off; plus take an EXTRA 20% off clearance finds. Have you seen their Halloween collection?
Nordstrom Rack: Get Uggs for the whole family, starting at $40!
Old Navy: Score jeans and sweater for $25 at the Fall Feels Sale, plus take an EXTRA 30% off with code HURRY.
J.Crew Factory: Nab 50% off sitewide during the Dress to Impress event.
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon October Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.