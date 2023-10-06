Exclusive

Will Mauricio Umansky Watch Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles Play Out on RHOBH? He Says...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 13th season was definitely an unlucky one for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

As the Bravo series' explosive trailer—released earlier this week—teased, the longtime couple's relationship crumbles amid cheating rumors. So, as the reality stars continue to work through problems in their 27-year marriage, will Mauricio be tuning in to see his personal drama unfold on TV?

"I don't know about the new season," the real estate mogul exclusively told E! News Oct. 5 alongside his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. "I may, I'm not saying I'm not. Everything will happen or not happen, it is what it is."

While his viewership remains a questions mark, he refuses to watch the supertease.

"I don't want to watch it because the reality is Kyle and I know where we stand today," the 53-year-old explained. "We know where we are and it's been super dramatized and I know that. It has to be in order to be entertaining and capture people's attention for television."

And, needless to say, he doesn't care to relive their rough patch.

"I don't want to watch it because it's just going to put me in a place I don't want to be," the Buying Beverly Hills star continued, "and I don't want to see an over dramatization of my own life."

While the couple have insisted they aren't ready to divorce amid the drama, Mauricio—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Kyle—did admit filming the new season was probably the hardest one to date.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

"The reality, is while we were filming it, it was kind of the beginning of us going through a difficult time," he noted. "It wasn't really out there and we weren't ready to tell the children and we weren't ready to tell ourselves and we weren't ready to have all of this, right? Somebody spilled the beans to People, we don't know who."

Hear more updates from Mauricio—plus, hear Emma reveal what it's like competing against her ex-husband Sasha Farber—in the exclusive video above.

Keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's happier times together with their family.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

