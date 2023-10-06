Will Mauricio Umansky Watch Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles Play Out on RHOBH? He Says...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 13th season was definitely an unlucky one for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
As the Bravo series' explosive trailer—released earlier this week—teased, the longtime couple's relationship crumbles amid cheating rumors. So, as the reality stars continue to work through problems in their 27-year marriage, will Mauricio be tuning in to see his personal drama unfold on TV?
"I don't know about the new season," the real estate mogul exclusively told E! News Oct. 5 alongside his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. "I may, I'm not saying I'm not. Everything will happen or not happen, it is what it is."
While his viewership remains a questions mark, he refuses to watch the supertease.
"I don't want to watch it because the reality is Kyle and I know where we stand today," the 53-year-old explained. "We know where we are and it's been super dramatized and I know that. It has to be in order to be entertaining and capture people's attention for television."
And, needless to say, he doesn't care to relive their rough patch.
"I don't want to watch it because it's just going to put me in a place I don't want to be," the Buying Beverly Hills star continued, "and I don't want to see an over dramatization of my own life."
While the couple have insisted they aren't ready to divorce amid the drama, Mauricio—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Kyle—did admit filming the new season was probably the hardest one to date.
"The reality, is while we were filming it, it was kind of the beginning of us going through a difficult time," he noted. "It wasn't really out there and we weren't ready to tell the children and we weren't ready to tell ourselves and we weren't ready to have all of this, right? Somebody spilled the beans to People, we don't know who."
