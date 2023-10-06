Rumer Willis Has a Message for "Nasty" Trolls Sending Her Hateful Comment

"I know I should just come to expect this because it's just what people do and think it's okay to just treat other people that way," she continued. "Regardless of whether you like me or not or think I've accomplished anything in my life or not, I'm also just a human being that has feelings. I am a sensitive human being and I'd greatly appreciate it if you weren't so nasty to me and so mean to me."

As for how Rumer would like her Instagram followers to treat her?

"Allow me the space," she began, "to be a person who has worked, has done things, who has accomplished—in my opinion—certain things that I'm really proud of in my life and I'm still working and growing and trying to find what my zone of excellence is or what feels really good for me that I want to share."

The new mom also reminded viewers that her intention for the list she compiled was to simply post items that bring her joy and might bring others joy as well.

Rumer concluded her message by telling fans, "I just want to have this be a reminder that even though you can label and call me a nepo baby or whatever it is, I'm also just a person."