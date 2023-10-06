Chris Hemsworth Shares Lifestyle Changes After Learning of Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris Hemsworth isn't waiting for ragnarok to make his health a priority.
Since the Thor actor learned he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease, he's implemented a variety of lifestyle changes that are supposed to benefit not only his overall health, but also his brain.
"I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Chris told Men's Health in an interview published Oct. 3. "I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness."
And part of that stillness involves a focus on mindfulness.
"I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," the 40-year-old explained. "For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."
Another key component of his routine? Prioritizing sleep and exercise.
"I have a more consistent approach to my sleep," the Extraction star added. "Try to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps. In addition, focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible , just stepping back from the internal chatter."
Chris first learned of his pre-disposition for Alzheimer's while undergoing genetic testing for his National Geographic docuseries Limitless. And while, according to Men's Health, he was given the option to edit the information out of the series, Chris ultimately decided to keep it in.
After all, he wanted the information to inspire viewers to "either go and get checked or to understand more about brain health and see what they have within their power to change."
Since becoming aware of his heightened risk, Chris has been candid about the ways the knowledge has affected his relationship with his family—namely wife Elsa Patacky and their kids, daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.
This especially true when it comes to his work schedule. Last year, the Marvel actor expressed his desire to take a break from acting to be with his kids, a sentiment he echoed in this newest interview.
"It made me think about my kids and how they're growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in," he reflected to Men's Health. "I don't want to be in a sprint anymore. I want to be right here and appreciate everything that's in front of me."
And from the looks of things, he's doing just that. Keep reading to see some of Chris and his family's cutest moments from over the years.