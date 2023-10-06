Chris Hemsworth Shares Lifestyle Changes After Learning of Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris first learned of his pre-disposition for Alzheimer's while undergoing genetic testing for his National Geographic docuseries Limitless. And while, according to Men's Health, he was given the option to edit the information out of the series, Chris ultimately decided to keep it in.

After all, he wanted the information to inspire viewers to "either go and get checked or to understand more about brain health and see what they have within their power to change."

Since becoming aware of his heightened risk, Chris has been candid about the ways the knowledge has affected his relationship with his family—namely wife Elsa Patacky and their kids, daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.

This especially true when it comes to his work schedule. Last year, the Marvel actor expressed his desire to take a break from acting to be with his kids, a sentiment he echoed in this newest interview.

"It made me think about my kids and how they're growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in," he reflected to Men's Health. "I don't want to be in a sprint anymore. I want to be right here and appreciate everything that's in front of me."

