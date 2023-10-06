Chris Hemsworth Shares Lifestyle Changes After Learning of Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Since learning of his heightened risk for Alzheimer's Disease, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the lifestyle changes he's implemented to lower his risk.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 06, 2023 5:14 PMTags
HealthChris HemsworthCelebrities
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Chris Hemsworth isn't waiting for ragnarok to make his health a priority. 

Since the Thor actor learned he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease, he's implemented a variety of lifestyle changes that are supposed to benefit not only his overall health, but also his brain. 

"I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Chris told Men's Health in an interview published Oct. 3. "I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness."

And part of that stillness involves a focus on mindfulness.

"I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," the 40-year-old explained. "For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

photos
Chris Hemsworth's Hottest Pics

Another key component of his routine? Prioritizing sleep and exercise.

"I have a more consistent approach to my sleep," the Extraction star added. "Try to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps. In addition, focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible , just stepping back from the internal chatter."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Model Maleesa Mooney's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Jay Cutler Debuts New Romance 3 Years After Kristin Cavallari Breakup

3

Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey After Lori Harvey Breakup

Chris first learned of his pre-disposition for Alzheimer's while undergoing genetic testing for his National Geographic docuseries Limitless. And while, according to Men's Health, he was given the option to edit the information out of the series, Chris ultimately decided to keep it in. 

After all, he wanted the information to inspire viewers to "either go and get checked or to understand more about brain health and see what they have within their power to change."

Since becoming aware of his heightened risk, Chris has been candid about the ways the knowledge has affected his relationship with his family—namely wife Elsa Patacky and their kids, daughter India Rose, 11, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.

This especially true when it comes to his work schedule. Last year, the Marvel actor expressed his desire to take a break from acting to be with his kids, a sentiment he echoed in this newest interview. 

"It made me think about my kids and how they're growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in," he reflected to Men's Health. "I don't want to be in a sprint anymore. I want to be right here and appreciate everything that's in front of me."

And from the looks of things, he's doing just that. Keep reading to see some of Chris and his family's cutest moments from over the years. 

Instagram
Birthday Cake

For wife Elsa's 47th birthday, Chris orchestrated a celebration with a total of three birthday cakes

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Chris and his twin sons Tristan and Sasha strike their best superhero pose while on vacation in Spain.

Instagram
It's Play Time

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Chris Hemsworth shared on Instagram

Instagram
Follow the Leader

With his Herschel backpack over his strong shoulders, Chris guides his family and friends during an afternoon stroll. 

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Instagram
Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Instagram
Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Instagram
Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Instagram
Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

Instagram
World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Instagram
Aww

Hugs all around! 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

Instagram
One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Model Maleesa Mooney's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Jay Cutler Debuts New Romance 3 Years After Kristin Cavallari Breakup

3

Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey After Lori Harvey Breakup

4

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson Calling Her His “Person”

5

Rachel Bilson Responds After Whoopi Criticizes Her Hot Take on Sex