Jay Cutler Debuts New Romance With Samantha Robertson 3 Years After Kristin Cavallari Breakup

Watch : Why Kristin Cavallari Calls Relationship With Ex Jay Cutler "Toxic"

Jay Cutler's personal life just had a major turnover.

Three years after the retired NFL star split from Kristin Cavallari, he's found love with Samantha Robertson—and they just made things Instagram official.

In fact, she shared photos of herself and Jay from a trip to Paris, where they attended a wedding, in mid-September and just days later, the 33-year-old posted a pic of the two looking cozy while posing together on vacation in Montana.

As the Australia native captioned the Sept. 25 post, "Sunsets in Montana never disappoint." The pair also had a flirty exchange in the comments section of the post, with the athlete writing, "When are we going back?" to which Samantha then responded, "I was ready the second we left."

Both Jay, 40, and Samantha are parents. She and ex Trace Ayala, Justin Timberlake's longtime pal and business partner, share two kids.

As for Jay, he and Kristin co-parent their children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7. The former couple split in 2020 and settled their divorce two years later.