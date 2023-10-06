Dancing With the Stars' Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean Share Miscarriage Story in Moving Song

Watch : Will Mark Ballas Be Able to Perform on "DWTS"?

Mark Ballas and BC Jean are reflecting on a heartbreaking time in their lives.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and songwriter, who are currently expecting a baby together, detailed their experience with a miscarriage in their new song "Rainbow."

"We lost a baby last year," they wrote on their band Alexander Jean's Instagram page Oct. 5, "just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family, we received the heavy news that our little one wasn't going to make it. We've been through hard times in our lives, but this was a different kind of sadness."

Their song serves as a tribute for anyone that experienced loss.

"We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace," they continued, "and reminds you that a rainbow isn't far behind."

In the three-minute single, Jean sings, "Give me some good news / Something to look forward to / Nothing I could do would put the life back into you."