See How Travis Kelce's Mom Is Tackling Questions About His and Taylor Swift's Relationship Status

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

Donna Kelce knows the early stages of a relationship are delicate, which is why she's staying tight-lipped about son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

In fact, the NFL star's mom—who's been spotted alongside the Grammy winner at recent Kansas City Chiefs games—is avoiding filling in any blank spaces about the duo's current status.

"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," Donna told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of meeting Taylor. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

And while fans can call Travis and Taylor's relationship what they want, Donna isn't confirming if it's a budding romance. "I honestly can't tell you," she explained during her Oct. 6 appearance on the morning show. "It's just too new."

As for what she thinks of all the media attention? She's taking it all in stride. "Every week it's like something new, like really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe," she noted. "It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."