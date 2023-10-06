See How Travis Kelce's Mom Is Tackling Questions About His and Taylor Swift's Relationship Status

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to spark romance rumors, the NFL star's mom Donna Kelce is shaking off questions about her youngest son's love life.

Oct 06, 2023
Donna Kelce knows the early stages of a relationship are delicate, which is why she's staying tight-lipped about son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

In fact, the NFL star's mom—who's been spotted alongside the Grammy winner at recent Kansas City Chiefs games—is avoiding filling in any blank spaces about the duo's current status.

"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," Donna told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of meeting Taylor. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

And while fans can call Travis and Taylor's relationship what they want, Donna isn't confirming if it's a budding romance. "I honestly can't tell you," she explained during her Oct. 6 appearance on the morning show. "It's just too new."

As for what she thinks of all the media attention? She's taking it all in stride. "Every week it's like something new, like really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe," she noted. "It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

Taylor and Donna seemingly first connected during Travis' game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 24, where they sat in a suite together at Arrowhead Stadium. The duo then reunited for the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on Oct. 2.

And while Donna—who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce—is staying mum on Taylor and Travis' relationship, the athlete himself praised the "All Too Well" singer for her game day appearance alongside his loved ones in late September.

"I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family," Travis shared on the Sept. 27 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. "She looked amazing."

"Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical," he continued. "It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

 

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Though, Travis did note that he'd be keeping his private life, well, private, moving forward. As he explained, "I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."

To see more of Taylor at Travis' most recent NFL game, keep scrolling...

