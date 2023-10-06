TikToker Alix Earle Shares How She Overcame Eating Disorder Battle

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Warning: this article features mentions of eating disorders.

Alix Earle is opening up about a difficult time in her life.

The TikToker recently got vulnerable about the unhealthy relationship she developed with food — ultimately leading to a binge eating disorder. She explained, despite how she had no problems with food growing up, it was when she saw the girls in her high school go on extreme diets that her perception began to shift.

"They were paying thousands of dollars for these diets," Alix explained on the Oct. 5 episode of her podcast Hot Mess with Alix Earle. "And in my mind, I knew that this wasn't normal at first but after watching their habits and watching them lose weight and watching them be so satisfied over this, it became more normalized for me. It was a very, very toxic environment when it came to girls' relationship with food. I went from someone who had a very healthy relationship with food very quickly to someone who did not."

For the 22-year-old, this included smaller lunches and skipping meals before big events like prom, eventually turning into bulimia, in which she would purge food after overeating.