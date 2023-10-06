Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection

Watch : Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Jamie Spears is on the road to recovery after suffering a medical emergency.

The 71-year-old was recently hospitalized with a bacterial infection that required surgery, according to multiple reports. Though he spent weeks in the hospital, he is currently on the mend, per People, at an outpatient facility.

E! News has reached out to Jamie's reps for comment and has not heard back.

This isn't the first time that the dad of three—who welcomed kids Bryan Spears, Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears with ex Lynne Spears—has experienced a health scare.

Back in 2018, Jamie was rushed to the hospital after his colon had spontaneously ruptured and was immediately admitted into surgery, E! News confirmed at the time. In the wake of his hospitalization, Britney—whose conservatorship ended in 2021—announced she would take a step back from her Britney: Domination residency in Las Vegas to focus on her father's health.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," the pop star announced in a January 2019 Instagram post. "We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."