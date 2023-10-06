Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Heat Up the Red Carpet at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira made it a date night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, stepping out on the red carpet three months after welcoming their first baby together.

Watch: Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are riding on the rhythm.

After all, the couple were dressed to the nines as they celebrated Latin music's best and brightest at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing on Telemundo and Peacock. Marc and Nadia—who tied the knot in January—brought the glitz and glam to the Watsco Center in Florida Oct. 5, donning coordinating green outfits as they walked the red carpet. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

The "I Need to Know" singer opted for a moss green suit with a black shirt and sunglasses, while the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 stunned in a strapless mint gown adorned with jewels.

In addition to being nominated in the Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo category, Marc, 55, was at the star-studded event to perform "Ojalá Te Duela" with Pepe Aguilar.

His date night with Nadia, 24, comes three months after the birth of their first child together. Back in June, Marc—who is also dad to six other kids, including 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez—shared that the family's newest addition arrived just in time for Father's Day, writing in a joint Instagram post with Nadia, "God's timing is always perfect."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

Last month, the pair baptized their baby at the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral and named their child's godparents as Carlos Slim Domit—the son of billionaire businessman Carlos Slim—and his wife María.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

"Witnessing you being reborn as Christian in our arms and that of your godparents Male and Carlos in the Cathedral was one of the most special moments in my life," Nadia captioned Instagram photos of the baptism on Sept. 25. "Your name is already written in heaven my love.. child of God."

See Marc and Nadia's night out—as well as more stars at the Billboard Latin Music Awards—below. 

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Karol G

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Peso Pluma

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Marshmello

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Yandel

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Eslabon Armado

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

Ana Jurka

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Maite Perroni

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Grupo Frontera

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

Farruko

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Bomba Estereo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Grupo Marca Registrada

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Gale

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Nathy Peluso

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Yuri Lamasbella

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Justin Quiles

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Nicki Nicole

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images

Leila Cobo

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Kunno

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Aleyda Ortiz

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images

Beta Mejia

Ivan Apfel/WireImage

Nicole Suarez

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Yaritza Medina

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Verónica Bastos

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Natalie Vértiz

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Giselle Blondet

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Mar Solis

(E!, Peacock and Telemundo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

