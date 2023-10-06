Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Heat Up the Red Carpet at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Watch : Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are riding on the rhythm.

After all, the couple were dressed to the nines as they celebrated Latin music's best and brightest at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing on Telemundo and Peacock. Marc and Nadia—who tied the knot in January—brought the glitz and glam to the Watsco Center in Florida Oct. 5, donning coordinating green outfits as they walked the red carpet. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

The "I Need to Know" singer opted for a moss green suit with a black shirt and sunglasses, while the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 stunned in a strapless mint gown adorned with jewels.

In addition to being nominated in the Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo category, Marc, 55, was at the star-studded event to perform "Ojalá Te Duela" with Pepe Aguilar.

His date night with Nadia, 24, comes three months after the birth of their first child together. Back in June, Marc—who is also dad to six other kids, including 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez—shared that the family's newest addition arrived just in time for Father's Day, writing in a joint Instagram post with Nadia, "God's timing is always perfect."