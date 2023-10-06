Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Heat Up the Red Carpet at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are riding on the rhythm.
After all, the couple were dressed to the nines as they celebrated Latin music's best and brightest at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing on Telemundo and Peacock. Marc and Nadia—who tied the knot in January—brought the glitz and glam to the Watsco Center in Florida Oct. 5, donning coordinating green outfits as they walked the red carpet. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
The "I Need to Know" singer opted for a moss green suit with a black shirt and sunglasses, while the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 stunned in a strapless mint gown adorned with jewels.
In addition to being nominated in the Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo category, Marc, 55, was at the star-studded event to perform "Ojalá Te Duela" with Pepe Aguilar.
His date night with Nadia, 24, comes three months after the birth of their first child together. Back in June, Marc—who is also dad to six other kids, including 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez—shared that the family's newest addition arrived just in time for Father's Day, writing in a joint Instagram post with Nadia, "God's timing is always perfect."
Last month, the pair baptized their baby at the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral and named their child's godparents as Carlos Slim Domit—the son of billionaire businessman Carlos Slim—and his wife María.
"Witnessing you being reborn as Christian in our arms and that of your godparents Male and Carlos in the Cathedral was one of the most special moments in my life," Nadia captioned Instagram photos of the baptism on Sept. 25. "Your name is already written in heaven my love.. child of God."
See Marc and Nadia's night out—as well as more stars at the Billboard Latin Music Awards—below.
(E!, Peacock and Telemundo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)