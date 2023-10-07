Oh Boy! The Disney x Kate Spade Collection Is On Sale for Up to 90% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, we're talking about the holiday season. And what better way to celebrate than to start your holiday shopping early? If you're obsessed with all things Disney, then you're especially in luck. The popular handbag brand, Kate Spade, has teamed up with Disney again and dropped a bunch of new Disney merchandise featuring their classic movies like Beauty and the Beast and Aristocats on their Outlet site. That's not even the best part. All their Disney-themed products are currently up to 90% off right now.
The collection features a magical array of Disney-themed treasures that will delight fans of all ages. Whether you're enchanted by the Beauty and the Beast crossbody or the Aristocats stud earrings, there's something here for everyone. So, if you have a little Disney fanatic in your family, or you're a Disney adult yourself, make sure to jump on these deals right now. These highly sought-after accessories are bound to disappear quickly. Scroll down to explore our top Disney picks from the Kate Spade Outlet collection and make some Disney dreams come true!
Disney X Kate Spade New York Aristocat Studs
You're not going to believe us when we tell you that you can get these adorable Aristocat studs for less than $23! They're just too cute to pass up so we recommend snagging these immediately.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Beauty and the Beast Convertible Crossbody
Go hands-free with the Beauty and the Beast convertible crossbody. Featuring a beautiful Belle on the front, we're obsessed with how cute and trendy this bag is.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Beauty and the Beast Small Slim Card Holder
If you're as big of a fan of Mrs. Potts and Chip as us, then you need this card holder in your bag stat. Adorned with your beloved duo of characters on the front, it was the enchanting pastel yellow hue that first caught our eye. It also has six credit card slots and an open middle compartment to keep your small items organized.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Beauty and the Beast Small Reversible Tote
How darling is this Beauty and the Beast tote? If you prefer a more subtle design that still shows off your love for all things Disney, this small reversible tote is just for you. It even has plenty of room to store your everyday essentials. And when you're ready for a full-on Disney design, just reverse it to the other side to show off your Disney spirit.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Pitch Purrfect Piano Crossbody
You won't be able to resist adding this Pitch Purrfect Piano crossbody to your cart. It's made to look exactly like a piano when closed and pays a subtle homage to the Aristocats movie.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Aristocats Ella North South Tote
Carry a piece of Disney magic with you wherever you go with this Aristocats Ella North South tote. It has room for a small laptop, your essentials, and even some snacks.
