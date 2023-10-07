How to Get Kim Kardashian's Glowing Skin at Home, According to Her Facialist Toska Husted

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Most OVER-THE-TOP Fashion Moments

If you've been keeping up with Kim Kardashian, then you know she's a beauty aficionado.

But did you know her skincare practices aren't so intense? Celebrity facialist Toska Husted revealed what The Kardashians star's beauty routine typically consists of—and how fans can recreate the spa-like experience for themselves.

"If you were going to do it at home, it's more like a ritual," the Toska Spa and Facial Bar founder exclusively told E! News. "You want some time for yourself and that good feeling that goes with it."

Once you've created a calming ambiance, then it's time to give your skin some TLC.

"Start with a nice cleanser, an exfoliator, maybe a mask and take a bath while your mask is working," the aesthetician suggested. "Do some serums, a facial massage and a moisturizer."

And although this skincare ritual will make you feel relaxed and rested, Toska noted that it's best to not apply the products before catching z's.

"Half of it is going to end up on the pillowcase," she said. "Do it at least about 30 minutes or an hour before bedtime."