This Love Is Blind Couple Got Engaged Off Camera During Season 5

Sometimes, love blossoms under a blind eye.
That was the case for Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons, who went on Love Is Blind and quickly "found love in the pods," though their love story didn't end up on the Netflix show's fifth season.
"We were each others [sic] first pod dates and number one picks from the beginning," the couple recalled in a joint Instagram post Oct. 3. "Our story is filled with love, beautiful moments and happiness with no drama."
In fact, the pair said they "fell deeply in love" and got engaged during their time on the dating reality series.
"After the show we stayed engaged," Paige and Josh, both 32, noted alongside a video montage of their romance, "and even planned our wedding."
And though their love endured many relationship milestones, including vacations and a friend's wedding, the two also ultimately "found out we just wanted different things out of life."
"We made the hardest decision to end our engagement," Paige and Josh said, sharing that they "have nothing but love and respect for each other and always will."
They added, "We are so grateful LIB brought us together and would do it all over again if we could."
Season five of Love Is Blind premiered on Sept. 22. In a past promo introducing the cast, Paige jokingly described herself as a "loser," while Josh explained how his people-pleasing habits affected his past relationships.
"I have great taste and I just haven't found the right person yet—a lie," quipped Paige, as Josh shared, "I tend to pick people that don't fit me and try to mold myself into the person for them."
