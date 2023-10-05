This Love Is Blind Couple Got Engaged Off Camera During Season 5

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

Sometimes, love blossoms under a blind eye.

That was the case for Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons, who went on Love Is Blind and quickly "found love in the pods," though their love story didn't end up on the Netflix show's fifth season.

"We were each others [sic] first pod dates and number one picks from the beginning," the couple recalled in a joint Instagram post Oct. 3. "Our story is filled with love, beautiful moments and happiness with no drama."

In fact, the pair said they "fell deeply in love" and got engaged during their time on the dating reality series.

"After the show we stayed engaged," Paige and Josh, both 32, noted alongside a video montage of their romance, "and even planned our wedding."

And though their love endured many relationship milestones, including vacations and a friend's wedding, the two also ultimately "found out we just wanted different things out of life."