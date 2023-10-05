Selena Gomez Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation With New Sleek Bob

Look at her now: Selena Gomez has entered a new beauty era.
The Only Murders in the Building star recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye and a debuted sleek bob haircut. Selena showcased her dramatic transformation at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 4.
For the star-studded affair in Los Angeles, the actress opted for slick-straight strands that were parted in the center. And in true SelGo fashion, her beauty style wasn't the only aspect worth noting.
In addition to her new shoulder-grazing look, the Rare Beauty founder made heads turn with not one, not two, but three outfit changes.
While on the red carpet, the 31-year-old shined bright in sparkly silver Valentino gown that featured all-over beading, a floor-length train and giant floral appliqué on the neckline. Moments later, she ruled the red carpet with another shimmery confection. But this time, she wowed in a vibrant purple Rahul Mishra minidress that looked like a blooming flower with its giant petal design.
Selena stuck to the floral theme, as her final outfit of the night consisted of a black long-sleeve dress with plant and animal motifs.
And while the "Single Soon" singer didn't share details of what inspired her drastic changes, her stylist offered insight into the star's recent fashion renaissance.
"Look at her glow!" Erin Walsh wrote on an Oct. 5 Instagram post. "I think we are most beautiful when we are aligned in substance and style. What Sel has managed to do by leading a mission driven life is so unbelievably inspiring and empowering to us all."
As Erin put it, "We are beautiful when we live with intention."
Of course, Selena isn't the only celebrity to switch up her signature style as of late. Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who recently unveiled drastic hair transformations.