Selena Gomez Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation With New Sleek Bob

Watch : Selena Gomez Is RED HOT at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Look at her now: Selena Gomez has entered a new beauty era.

The Only Murders in the Building star recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye and a debuted sleek bob haircut. Selena showcased her dramatic transformation at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 4.

For the star-studded affair in Los Angeles, the actress opted for slick-straight strands that were parted in the center. And in true SelGo fashion, her beauty style wasn't the only aspect worth noting.

In addition to her new shoulder-grazing look, the Rare Beauty founder made heads turn with not one, not two, but three outfit changes.

While on the red carpet, the 31-year-old shined bright in sparkly silver Valentino gown that featured all-over beading, a floor-length train and giant floral appliqué on the neckline. Moments later, she ruled the red carpet with another shimmery confection. But this time, she wowed in a vibrant purple Rahul Mishra minidress that looked like a blooming flower with its giant petal design.