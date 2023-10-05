Michael Jordan Makes History as His Net Worth Reaches $3 Billion

Watch : Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son

Michael Jordan's latest milestone is nothing but net.

The retired NBA star became the first pro athlete to make Forbes' list of the 400 Richest Americans after his net worth increased to $3 billion.

The 60-year-old entered the annual list for the first time Oct. 3, ranking at No. 379. He shares the spot with 15 other people, including producer Haim Saban—co-creator of the Power Rangers franchise. As for others on the list, coming at the top is Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of $251 billion, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is No. 2 with $161 billion.

Throughout his career as what many considered to be the greatest NBA player of all time, Jordan won six championship titles with the Chicago Bulls and earned a salary of $90 million, Forbes reported.

"My innate personality is to win at all costs," Jordan said in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Last Dance, which followed his career. "If I have to do it myself, I'm going to do it."