Pregnant Model Maleesa Mooney's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Nichole Coats and Maleesa Mooney: Untangling Their Deaths

More details surrounding Maleesa Mooney's mysterious death have emerged.

Nearly a month after the 31-year-old's body was found inside her Los Angeles apartment, the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner has ruled that she died from homicidal violence. Her case file, which was reviewed by E! News, also lists "other significant conditions" under her cause of death.

A model and a real estate agent, Maleesa was two months pregnant when she died, according to her sister, Guyanese pop star Jourdin Pauline.

"I can't imagine what my sister went through," Jourdin told KTLA Oct. 4, "and it pains me to even think about it."

Officers were called to perform a welfare check on Maleesa at residence in the downtown area around 3:54 p.m. Sept. 12, per the Los Angeles Police Department. Her cousin, Bailey Babb previously said that family members contacted the police expressing their concerns for Maleesa's wellbeing after noticing that she had abruptly dropped all communication.