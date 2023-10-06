The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2023: Dyson, Rare Beauty, Olaplex & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The bells are ringing, the smell of hot cocoa is in the air, and the shops are packed full of people—which means the holiday season has officially arrived! And this year we're promising not to wait until the last second to commence the dreaded gift shopping (again). Deciding what to get each of your loved ones for the holidays every year can be daunting, we totally get it. But this year it doesn't have to be, especially with our extensive list of gift guides, beauty and skincare roundups, and more. Whether you're searching for a white elephant gift anyone would love or buying a present for the ultimate beauty lover in your friend group, E! has you covered.
We've rounded up all the best beauty gift sets that we—and the internet—highly recommend. From trendy TikTok favorites to celeb-loved formulas, scroll on down to find our editor-approved picks any beauty enthusiast would love.
Rare Beauty Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Name one person who wouldn't want to try out Rare Beauty's liquid blush and luminizer. This celeb-approved four-piece set comes with limited-edition minis we're completely obsessed with.
Hourglass Eyes & Lips Duo
Perfect for the makeup minimalist, this Hourglass Eye and Lip Duo is everything they need for a quick glam. A few swipes of the volumizing mascara and lip gloss will give them an easy touch-up without doing too much.
L'Occitane Shea 5-Piece Holiday Gift Set
Packaged in a festive box, the L'Occitane Shea five-piece holiday gift set contains all their best-selling Shea products and is ready to be immediately gifted upon purchase—no wrapping necessary.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Kit
When it comes to makeup, Charlotte Tilbury always has our backs. Especially with the cult-classic pink shade Pillow Talk every beauty lover has in their stash. This set includes a travel-sized mascara, eyeliner, liquid blush, lip liner, and lipstick in the fan-favorite shade we can't get stop buying.
Olaplex Discovery Kit
If they're obsessed with haircare, always gift them Olaplex. This discovery kit comes with all the brand's best products (including the E! approved No.3 Treatment) for protecting and strengthening hair.
Benefit Cosmetics Holiday Pore Score Set
Benefit's porefessional primer has been around for years now, and it's STILL a beauty product many of us can't live without. Now your loved one can try the brand's new Pore Score products that're meant to help clear and refine pores ahead of makeup application.
TONYMOLY All You Need Mask Set
Pamper your bestie with this TONYMOLY All You Need mask set that contains a mixture of 13 hydrating and refreshing sheets and gel eye masks. It's the perfect stocking stuffer that's affordable, and always appreciated by any giftee who needs some extra selfcare in their lives.
OPI Terribly Nice Holiday Nail Lacquer 10-Piece Mini Pack
Give the gift of salon-ready nails to your bestie this year with the 10-piece limited edition OPI Terribly Nice Holiday 2023 Nail Lacquer pack. The mini set comes with OPI's most iconic shades like Shaking My Sugarplums, Alpine Snow, Lincoln Park After Dark, and many more they won't be able to resist.
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio
Mother Riri has blessed us this year with the Glossy Possy Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio, that gives all juicy lips an irresistible shine. The set features three cream, shimmer, and heat Gloss Bomb formulas in shades Fenty Glow, Glass Slipper Heat, plus one set-exclusive shade, Pink Dragonfly.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Makeup Must Haves
Sephora has done it again. They've created another Holiday Makeup Must Haves set full of their bestselling makeup, skincare and hair products including cult favorites from Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Amika, and Dr. Dennis Gross. We honestly wouldn't blame you if you picked one up for yourself as well.
NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo Set
There's no better gift than the NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo set every beauty guru has in their stash. The highly coveted award-winning peachy pink shade has been a staple in the beauty world for what feels like forever, and now your giftee can try out the mini blush and afterglow lip shine this holiday season for a beautiful and glowy glam.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Give your loved one a gift they'll actually use, like this Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care kit. This set will keep their brows on fleek and looking fuller and healthier than ever before.
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer
Last but definitely not least, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. If there's one haircare product that's worth the splurge, it's this one. The hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, has intelligent heat control, and comes with five attachments to style different hair types for a salon-worth swoosh at home.
