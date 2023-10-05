Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Latest Photos Are Paw-sitively Adorable

Tom Holland will have you barking with joy after seeing these photos of him and Zendaya cuddling puppies.

Watch: Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

You'll want to look at these photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya fur-ever. 

After all, they're posing with puppies. That's right, Tom totally made fetch happen in his latest social media post, which features the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars posing with some sleepy pups. 

The Oct. 5 Instagram, which Tom simply captioned, "Puppies," sees him and Zendaya visiting Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a U.K.-based non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare. In the sweet snaps, the couple gently hold and cuddle a litter of very young puppies while wearing protective suits to shield the puppies from any outside germs and bacteria.  

Zendaya also took a moment to share the puppy love. She also shared images cradling one of the pups to her Instagram Story, captioning the snaps "Puppy heaven" and "Like... are you kidding me?"

It should come as no surprise that she and Tom are smitten with this particular litter. After all, they each show their own pups major love—the Marvel actor is a dog dad to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa, while a Schnauzer named Noon gets to call the Euphoria star "Mom."

photos
Celebrity Pets on Instagram

And it's clear these two celeb pets are living the good life, making frequent appearances on their owners' social media accounts—Noon even has a whole Instagram account dedicated to him—and traveling with them around the world

Instagram (tomholland2013)

But while their pups are frequent features on the pair's socials, Tom and Zendaya, both 27, have often chosen to keep their three-year relationship out of the spotlight, instead choosing to give annual birthday shoutouts or share the rare snap on their Instagram Story

A decision both starts have spoken to. 

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an interview published in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Tom had shared similar sentiments only weeks earlier. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the Crowded Room star The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published June 14. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Which makes all the moments they do choose to share all the more meaningful. Keep reading for the couple's most marvelous moments from over the years.  

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya share a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

