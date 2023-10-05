Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Latest Photos Are Paw-sitively Adorable

You'll want to look at these photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya fur-ever.
After all, they're posing with puppies. That's right, Tom totally made fetch happen in his latest social media post, which features the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars posing with some sleepy pups.
The Oct. 5 Instagram, which Tom simply captioned, "Puppies," sees him and Zendaya visiting Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a U.K.-based non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare. In the sweet snaps, the couple gently hold and cuddle a litter of very young puppies while wearing protective suits to shield the puppies from any outside germs and bacteria.
Zendaya also took a moment to share the puppy love. She also shared images cradling one of the pups to her Instagram Story, captioning the snaps "Puppy heaven" and "Like... are you kidding me?"
It should come as no surprise that she and Tom are smitten with this particular litter. After all, they each show their own pups major love—the Marvel actor is a dog dad to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa, while a Schnauzer named Noon gets to call the Euphoria star "Mom."
And it's clear these two celeb pets are living the good life, making frequent appearances on their owners' social media accounts—Noon even has a whole Instagram account dedicated to him—and traveling with them around the world.
But while their pups are frequent features on the pair's socials, Tom and Zendaya, both 27, have often chosen to keep their three-year relationship out of the spotlight, instead choosing to give annual birthday shoutouts or share the rare snap on their Instagram Story.
A decision both starts have spoken to.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an interview published in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
Tom had shared similar sentiments only weeks earlier. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the Crowded Room star The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published June 14. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
Which makes all the moments they do choose to share all the more meaningful.