Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Latest Photos Are Paw-sitively Adorable

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

You'll want to look at these photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya fur-ever.

After all, they're posing with puppies. That's right, Tom totally made fetch happen in his latest social media post, which features the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars posing with some sleepy pups.

The Oct. 5 Instagram, which Tom simply captioned, "Puppies," sees him and Zendaya visiting Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a U.K.-based non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare. In the sweet snaps, the couple gently hold and cuddle a litter of very young puppies while wearing protective suits to shield the puppies from any outside germs and bacteria.

Zendaya also took a moment to share the puppy love. She also shared images cradling one of the pups to her Instagram Story, captioning the snaps "Puppy heaven" and "Like... are you kidding me?"

It should come as no surprise that she and Tom are smitten with this particular litter. After all, they each show their own pups major love—the Marvel actor is a dog dad to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa, while a Schnauzer named Noon gets to call the Euphoria star "Mom."