Jason Derulo Accused of Sexual Harassment by Singer Emaza Gibson

Jason Derulo is facing a lawsuit over alleged quid pro quo sexual harassment.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 5 in a Los Angeles court and obtained by E! News, singer Emaza Gibson said that in August 2021, the "Whatcha Say" artist recruited her in a joint venture between his music imprint, Future History, and Atlantic Records, under which he would make multiple albums with her. However, once their collaboration was underway, Derulo allegedly made inappropriate passes at her.

"While recording music, Derulo informed [Gibson] that if she wanted to be successful in 'this business' (aka the music industry), [she] would be required to partake in 'goat skin and fish scales,'" the lawsuit states. "which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine."

The filing continues, "The manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Gibson] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator. This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo's subsequent behavior."