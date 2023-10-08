Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello all debuted major changes to their hairstyles, while NBA star Jimmy Butler stunned fans with his emo-inspired makeover.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 08, 2023 7:00 AMTags
Watch: Miley Cyrus' New Hair Transformation Has Fans Talking

The latest trend in pop music? Changing up your hairstyle.

Okay, fine, that's kind of always a trend, but when they weren't busy recording new music or attending major events, stars such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande made time to shake up their signature styles. While the Rare Beauty founder debuted a chic bob, Grande said "thank u, next" to her iconic ponytail in favor of long curls. And they weren't the only pop stars to show off a major change, as Miley Cyrus ended her blonde era by going back to her natural brunette hue for the first time in years and Camila Cabello found herself inspired to try out a French 'do while attending Paris Fashion Week. Havana-ooh-la-la. 

Plus, Kate Middleton made the most drastic change yet to her royally famous locks, opting for trendy curtain bangs, while NBA fans were left going down swingin' when Jimmy Butler debuted flat-ironed emo bangs and several facial piercings, explaining the transformation was due to feeling "very emotional" lately. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus might have once sang she can't be tamed, but her mane can definitely be changed. 

Never afraid to switch up her look, the "Flowers" singer returned to her natural brunette roots, unveiling her latest hair transformation in a Sept. 24 Instagram post. 

After most recently rocking bleach blonde locks, Cyrus showed off her darker 'do in the photos, taken by photographer Pat Pedraja.

 

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler

Hands down, this is the most dramatic transformation the NBA can ever remember.

The NBA player, lovingly called "Jimmy Buckets" on the court, debuted an emo-inspired hairstyle during the Miami Heat's press day on Oct. 2.

Butler sported freshly pressed long tresses that were styled in a deep side part a la Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, who famously donned flat-ironed, eye-grazing locks in the mid-aughts.

Along with the rockin' new 'do, Butler finished off his look with chipped black nail polish, three lip piercings, a nose ring and an eyebrow piercing.

When asked about his dramatic hair transformation during the press junket, Jimmy revealed it was a form of self-expression. "I'm very emotional right now," Butler explained when asked about his new look during the media junket. "This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez

Look at her now!

Gomez showed off a short and sleek bob when she hosted the Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 4.

Prior to the event, the Rare Beauty founder debuted the blunt chop on social media, posting a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

We are bowing down to these curtain bangs. 

The Princess of Wales made a drastic change to her signature chest-length tresses, stepping out with fresh fringe during a public service appearance on Sept. 27.

While visiting pre-school students in Sittingbourne, England for her "Shaping Us" campaign on early childhood development, Middleton ditched her trademark side part and effortless waves for a chic updo that highlighted her new bangs, which curled inward. 

Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana Grande

Forget "positions," Grande is switching up her hairstyle.

The singer ditched her signature sleek updo for a sexy bombshell look, debuting a pin-up-inspired look on Instagram.

In the Oct. 3 video, the Wicked star turned heads with a hairstyle that consisted of a deep side part with voluminous, tousled curls.

Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos

Camila Cabello

We are saying "Oui!" to this fresh chop. 

Cabello got into the spirit when visiting Paris for fashion week, showing off a new look inspired by the City of Love.

"French 'baby-bangs' for my girl," Cabello's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos wrote on Instagram.

