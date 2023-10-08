Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Miley Cyrus' New Hair Transformation Has Fans Talking

The latest trend in pop music? Changing up your hairstyle.

Okay, fine, that's kind of always a trend, but when they weren't busy recording new music or attending major events, stars such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande made time to shake up their signature styles. While the Rare Beauty founder debuted a chic bob, Grande said "thank u, next" to her iconic ponytail in favor of long curls. And they weren't the only pop stars to show off a major change, as Miley Cyrus ended her blonde era by going back to her natural brunette hue for the first time in years and Camila Cabello found herself inspired to try out a French 'do while attending Paris Fashion Week. Havana-ooh-la-la.

Plus, Kate Middleton made the most drastic change yet to her royally famous locks, opting for trendy curtain bangs, while NBA fans were left going down swingin' when Jimmy Butler debuted flat-ironed emo bangs and several facial piercings, explaining the transformation was due to feeling "very emotional" lately.