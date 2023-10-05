Selling Sunset Season 7 Release Date Finally Revealed

Watch : Selling Sunset Stars SPILL: Tiesi Tension, Chrishell's Claims & More!

Selling Sunset is ready for its new listing.

The Netflix reality series is officially coming back for its seventh season, and its premiere is right around the corner. In fact, fans can tune in to see what kind of drama the realtors of The Oppenheim Group Los Angeles find themselves in, as well as their latest batch of luxury listings, starting November 3.

And this season promises to be as dramatic as the previous six—at least according to the first glimpse at the latest installment. The poster which features returning cast members Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald they stand in front of a pool—with their reflections telling another story. While they all look calm cool and collected above the water, their reflections depict the drama lurking just below the surface.

Notably absent, however, is original cast member Heather Rae El Moussa. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old revealed that filming had begun for the reality series without her after she gave birth to her and husband Tarek El Moussa's first child, a baby boy named Tristan, in January.