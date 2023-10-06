Kim Zolciak Calls 911 on Kroy Biermann Over Safety Fears Amid Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak's NSFW Reason for Dismissing Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's current living situation is anything but peachy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former NFL star's messy divorce got even messier when she called 911 on him on Oct. 4, accusing him of taking her two cell phones, according to the call obtained by multiple outlets.

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, the reality star told authorities "I don't feel safe here" and noted Kroy had locked himself inside their master bedroom. Eventually, police arrived to their Georgia home and sorted out the dispute with Kim agreeing to sleep in another room following the ordeal.

Kim said their four kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—were home at the time but not involved in the dispute because they were sleeping, per People.

E! News has reached out to Kim and Kroy's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

The former couple's latest conflict adds to an already complicated timeline of their recent relationship troubles.