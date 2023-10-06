Kim Zolciak Calls 911 on Kroy Biermann Over Safety Fears Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's current living situation is anything but peachy.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former NFL star's messy divorce got even messier when she called 911 on him on Oct. 4, accusing him of taking her two cell phones, according to the call obtained by multiple outlets.
In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, the reality star told authorities "I don't feel safe here" and noted Kroy had locked himself inside their master bedroom. Eventually, police arrived to their Georgia home and sorted out the dispute with Kim agreeing to sleep in another room following the ordeal.
Kim said their four kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—were home at the time but not involved in the dispute because they were sleeping, per People.
E! News has reached out to Kim and Kroy's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
The former couple's latest conflict adds to an already complicated timeline of their recent relationship troubles.
The former Don't Be Tardy star, 45, and retired athlete, 37, first filed for divorce May 8, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his filing, Kroy asked for sole physical and legal custody of the four kids.
After reconciling two months later, the duo's attempt to work things out failed and Kroy filed for divorce for a second time on Aug. 24.
And just last month, Kim revealed a surprising NSFW detail about their sex life amid their bitter breakup. On Sept. 25, she filed a motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce alleging she and her husband of 11 years are still sleeping together.
"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claims in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."
Citing two previous Georgia court cases—one from 1978 and one from 1980—the petition argues, "The allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable...the parties are required to once again affirm that the marriage is indeed irretrievably broken by the bringing of a new complaint."
