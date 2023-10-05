Geri Halliwell Reveals Why She Ditched Her Eccentric Spice Girl Style

Geri Halliwell-Horner recently explained why she kicked her platform boots and glitzy bodysuits from her Spice Girls days to the curb for a more simplistic wardrobe.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 05, 2023 6:09 PMTags
FashionSpice GirlsGeri HalliwellNostalgiaE! Insider
Watch: Geri Halliwell-Horner Reveals Spice Girls Group Chat & Who Texts the Most

Spice GirlsGeri Halliwell-Horner has given her statement-making '90s style the (platform) boot for an uncomplicated wardrobe that will viva forever.

"I don't know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple," Geri—a.k.a. Ginger Spice—told Jenna Bush Hager on the Oct. 4 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. "And one thing I'll say is everything matches. It's just fast, fast."

These days, she likes to stick the basics, as well as a white color palette.

"You look at the men who are always wearing these same things, a uniform," Geri explained. "Can't I do the same? Why not?"

Of course, the 51-year-old's simplistic clothes are a far detour from her electrifying getups as a Ginger Spice.

After all, she became a fashion icon after wearing a minidress emblazoned with the Union Jack (the United Kingdom's national flag), bedazzled bodysuits and over-the-knee platform boots in vibrant red hues that rivaled her hair color.

photos
The Best Boy Bands & Girl Groups of All Time

When asked about her famous Union Jack outfit, which became a symbol of female empowerment, she confessed it was created in the most unexpected way.

"I made that dress out of a tea towel," she admitted, adding how she feels when she reflects on her past looks, "I go, 'Aww.'"

Dave Benett / Getty Images / Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

And over the years she's worn various versions of the Union Jack dress, which have seemingly evolved with her.

"I felt a sense of power in developing the dress into something different, something even more timeless," Geri told Vogue in 2020 about the reimagined design for the Spice Girls' 2019 tour. "For me, it shows the revolution of being a woman."

She added, "The way I dress has always reflected how I feel about myself at that time."

Keep scrolling to relive the Spice Girls' fabulous fashion over the years.

Tim Roney/Getty Images
Not-So Humble Beginnings

The Spice Girls became a global success upon the release of "Wannabe" in 1996. Considered the best-selling female group of all time, the British songstresses have sold over 85 million records worldwide. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Spice Up Your Life

The girl group rocked the stage at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with a performance of "Say You'll Be There." They took home Best Dance Video for "Wannabe" that year. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Royalty Meets Royalty

Lucky, Prince Harry! The young royal is pictured with his father, Prince Charles, during a 1997 meet and greet with the Spice Girls. 

JMEnternational/Redferns
Legends Only

Ginger Spice's Union Jack mini-dress became synonymous with the Spice Girls after their performance at the 1997 Brit Awards. Initial controversy aside, the iconic ensemble sold for more than $58,000 at a a charity auction. 

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
Spice World

Released in December 1997, Spice World: The Movie became an instant blockbuster hit. Two decades later, it remains a cult phenomenon and recently even returned to theaters in the U.K. to celebrate the milestone anniversary! 

AP Photo/Sean Dempsey
Saturday Night Divas

Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice come together for a 1998 photo opp. Two years later, they'd announce their decision to put Spice Girls on the back burner for a renewed focus on their respective solo careers. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reunion!

The Spice Girls made a comeback in 2007 with a global tour that sold out in a whopping 38 seconds. That same year, the ladies hit the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood. 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Viva Forever!

After four years apart, the girl group reunited once again to celebrate the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical inspired by their time in the spotlight. 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Gold Medal Girl Group

At the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, the fivesome performed a medley of greatest hits like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life."

Twitter
GEM

In 2016, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton announced a spinoff trio called GEM. A single titled "Song for Her" leaked online, but the project was evidently put on hold around the time Halliwell announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. 

Instagram
Friendship Never Ends

Cue the pandemonium! All five Spice Girls sent social media into a frenzy with this photo posted in February 2018. 

They responded to the excitement in a joint statement, saying, "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reunion! (Again)

After announcing in late 2018 that four of the five Spice Girls would be reuniting once more for a tour—Victoria sat this one out to focus on the commitment to her fashion empire—Geri, Emma and the Mels began a 13-date European tour at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, 2019. Concluding with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium, the tour earned over $78 million, proving that Girl Power never goes out of style.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!