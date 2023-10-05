Geri Halliwell Reveals Why She Ditched Her Eccentric Spice Girl Style

Watch : Geri Halliwell-Horner Reveals Spice Girls Group Chat & Who Texts the Most

Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner has given her statement-making '90s style the (platform) boot for an uncomplicated wardrobe that will viva forever.

"I don't know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple," Geri—a.k.a. Ginger Spice—told Jenna Bush Hager on the Oct. 4 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. "And one thing I'll say is everything matches. It's just fast, fast."

These days, she likes to stick the basics, as well as a white color palette.

"You look at the men who are always wearing these same things, a uniform," Geri explained. "Can't I do the same? Why not?"

Of course, the 51-year-old's simplistic clothes are a far detour from her electrifying getups as a Ginger Spice.

After all, she became a fashion icon after wearing a minidress emblazoned with the Union Jack (the United Kingdom's national flag), bedazzled bodysuits and over-the-knee platform boots in vibrant red hues that rivaled her hair color.