Jason Kelce Reveals the Picture Perfect Gift Travis Kelce Got for His Niece Wyatt

Wyatt Kelce may be gifting Taylor Swift a photograph she can put on her wall.
After all, Jason Kelce just revealed the sweet gift Travis Kelce gave his 4-year-old daughter for her recent birthday.
"Happy birthday, baby Wy!" Travis exclaimed on the Oct. 4 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast, raising his arms and then clapping his hands. "Let's goooo!"
This prompted to Philadelphia Eagles center to reveal exactly what Wyatt thinks of her gift from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "She loves the camera you got her," he noted, to which Travis responded, "There's nothing cooler than a little kid going around snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?"
Jason said, "She has. We got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party Saturday."
He continued, "Papa Kelce was sitting with her, showing how to work it. It was awesome."
In addition to Wyatt, Jason and wife Kylie are also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. The brothers have occasionally discussed the kids and their "Uncle Travvy" on their podcast, and the family also appears on the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce, during which Wyatt adorably reacted to the Chiefs' victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl this year by pointing out to her dad that his team lost the game but "Uncle Travvy winned."
The brothers' latest podcast episode comes amid Travis' ongoing rumored romance with Taylor, who has appeared at his last two games. In fact, at his game against the New York Jets on Oct. 1, she was accompanied by a slew of celeb pals like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner as well as Travis and Jason's mom Donna Kelce.
And given the media frenzy surrounding the Grammy winner and NFL spending a whole lot of time together has reached everyone from Swifties to the NFL itself, Jason and Travis shared their thoughts about the excited reaction.
"They're overdoing it," Jason said on New Heights about the coverage of Taylor at the recent Chiefs game, while Travis said, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."
