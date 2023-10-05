Jason Kelce Reveals the Picture Perfect Gift Travis Kelce Got for His Niece Wyatt

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

Wyatt Kelce may be gifting Taylor Swift a photograph she can put on her wall.

After all, Jason Kelce just revealed the sweet gift Travis Kelce gave his 4-year-old daughter for her recent birthday.

"Happy birthday, baby Wy!" Travis exclaimed on the Oct. 4 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast, raising his arms and then clapping his hands. "Let's goooo!"

This prompted to Philadelphia Eagles center to reveal exactly what Wyatt thinks of her gift from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "She loves the camera you got her," he noted, to which Travis responded, "There's nothing cooler than a little kid going around snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?"

Jason said, "She has. We got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party Saturday."

He continued, "Papa Kelce was sitting with her, showing how to work it. It was awesome."