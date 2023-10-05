Chelsea Handler Sets the Record Straight on Her NSFW Threesome Confession

Watch : Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Split From Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is baring it all—again.

After the comedian made headlines this summer when she said a threesome with their masseuse led to her 2010 breakup with boyfriend of four years Ted Harbert she took a moment to set the record straight.

"I really want to clarify," Chelsea said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Oct. 4. "I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended."

She added, "We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn't happen."

Chelsea first made her NSFW confession during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show back in June. And as she hilariously confessed to Jimmy Fallon, by the time the story made headlines, she'd forgotten she'd even shared it.