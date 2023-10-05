Chelsea Handler Sets the Record Straight on Her NSFW Threesome Confession

Chelsea Handler is baring it all—again.
After the comedian made headlines this summer when she said a threesome with their masseuse led to her 2010 breakup with boyfriend of four years Ted Harbert she took a moment to set the record straight.
"I really want to clarify," Chelsea said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Oct. 4. "I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended."
She added, "We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that's private it's already out there, so I'm gonna double down on that and just say that we didn't break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn't happen."
Chelsea first made her NSFW confession during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show back in June. And as she hilariously confessed to Jimmy Fallon, by the time the story made headlines, she'd forgotten she'd even shared it.
"Okay, well I have to tell the truth because I'm incapable of anything else," the 48-year-old explained. "So that one was tricky, because by the time I left the studio, I had already forgotten I'd done it. We do interviews all the time. And I like to, again, tell my personal history as if it's my own, only personal history. And I always forget there are other people involved in my stories."
So when her Apple Watch started buzzing with messages the next day, Chelsea was initially confused.
"It was a text from my ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert, who is a very dear friend of mine," she continued. "And it said, 'That was not cool, please don't do that again. Some things are better left private.' And I was like, 'What is he talking about? Did I say something?' And then I Googled myself."
But despite the awkward interaction, Chelsea doesn't have regrets. In fact, she discussed how it changed people's perceptions of her ex, who is a prolific TV executive.
"So many people came up to me," she laughed, "and they were like, 'Wow, that gave Ted Harbert a lot of street cred. Who knew he was having threesomes?'"
She ended the conversation with a message of love to her ex, adding, "I love you, if you're watching. Hopefully not."
Chelsea has never been one to shy away from sharing her personal life with the world. Since splitting from Jo Koy after a year of dating in July 2022, the Chelsea Lately alum has often talked about what the relationship meant to her, but also the ways in which she's enjoyed being on her own.
"Listen, I have a really enjoyable relationship with myself," she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper in January. "For the last few years when I've realized the importance of actually spending time alone without tons of people around. I've actually meaningfully spent time by myself to see what was up with myself, right? And I've really, genuinely enjoyed getting to know me."