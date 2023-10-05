Zendaya Is in Full Bloom With Curly Hair and a New Fierce Style

Watch : Zendaya's Fashion Emergency Has Stylist Law Roach Coming in Clutch

Summer might be over, but Zendaya is always in season.

The Dune star gave her followers a glimpse into a recent photoshoot, and her floral look is something to behold.

In the pics taken by photographer Ole Martin Halvorsen, Zendaya is clad in a short white romper with black polka dots, but the real star of the look is the detailing around the plunging neckline. The front of the romper is adorned with stunning flowers and vines that shine in the light of the open window the 27-year-old is posed in front of. And of course, the entire look is flawlessly finished with matching white, polka-dotted pumps and her hair done in an effortlessly cool curly bob.

The Euphoria star captioned her Oct. 4 post with a simple flower bouquet emoji. In fact, she let her followers do all the talking as they friends and sounded off in the comments about how much they loved the look.

Hunter Schafer commented, "Oh yes," while Zendaya's onscreen sister in the HBO drama Storm Reid added, "Sickening."