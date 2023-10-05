Zendaya Is in Full Bloom With Curly Hair and a New Fierce Style

Zendaya proved that florals for fall are certainly groundbreaking, sharing images from a recent shoot that saw the Challengers star dressed to impress in a stunning, flowery look.

Summer might be over, but Zendaya is always in season. 

The Dune star gave her followers a glimpse into a recent photoshoot, and her floral look is something to behold. 

In the pics taken by photographer Ole Martin Halvorsen, Zendaya is clad in a short white romper with black polka dots, but the real star of the look is the detailing around the plunging neckline. The front of the romper is adorned with stunning flowers and vines that shine in the light of the open window the 27-year-old is posed in front of. And of course, the entire look is flawlessly finished with matching white, polka-dotted pumps and her hair done in an effortlessly cool curly bob

The Euphoria star captioned her Oct. 4 post with a simple flower bouquet emoji. In fact, she let her followers do all the talking as they friends and sounded off in the comments about how much they loved the look. 

Hunter Schafer commented, "Oh yes," while Zendaya's onscreen sister in the HBO drama Storm Reid added, "Sickening."

photos
Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

And this is not the only jaw-dropping look the Challengers star has shared recently. 

Zendaya wow-ed at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 when she stepped out in a full-length white gown bearing a gold zipper down its front, creating a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

Ole Martin Halvorsen

And when it comes to fashion, style has always played an important role in her life.

"I've always loved fashion," she told Vogue Italia in an interview last year. "I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways. It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people's point of view of what I look like or what I'm wearing." 

To see some of the fashion queen's best looks from over the years, keep reading. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Oscars Glam

Zendaya rocks a two-piece look to the 2022 Oscars, featuring a cropped silky blouse and bedazzled skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Vintage Valentino

Zendaya sports a spring/summer Valentino gown at the premiere of season two of Euphoria in January 2022.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks
