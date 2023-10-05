Zendaya Is in Full Bloom With Curly Hair and a New Fierce Style

Summer might be over, but Zendaya is always in season.
The Dune star gave her followers a glimpse into a recent photoshoot, and her floral look is something to behold.
In the pics taken by photographer Ole Martin Halvorsen, Zendaya is clad in a short white romper with black polka dots, but the real star of the look is the detailing around the plunging neckline. The front of the romper is adorned with stunning flowers and vines that shine in the light of the open window the 27-year-old is posed in front of. And of course, the entire look is flawlessly finished with matching white, polka-dotted pumps and her hair done in an effortlessly cool curly bob.
The Euphoria star captioned her Oct. 4 post with a simple flower bouquet emoji. In fact, she let her followers do all the talking as they friends and sounded off in the comments about how much they loved the look.
Hunter Schafer commented, "Oh yes," while Zendaya's onscreen sister in the HBO drama Storm Reid added, "Sickening."
And this is not the only jaw-dropping look the Challengers star has shared recently.
Zendaya wow-ed at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 when she stepped out in a full-length white gown bearing a gold zipper down its front, creating a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.
And when it comes to fashion, style has always played an important role in her life.
"I've always loved fashion," she told Vogue Italia in an interview last year. "I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways. It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people's point of view of what I look like or what I'm wearing."
