How Ryan Reynolds Got Taylor Swift's Approval for Donna Kelce and Jake From State Farm NFL Moment

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

What if I told you none of it was accidental, and that Ryan Reynolds' marketing agency Maximum Effort helped orchestrate that moment between Donna Kelce and Jake From State Farm?

And yes, Taylor Swift was clued in on the move.

"We kind of felt like this was her moment if you will," the insurance company's head of marketing Alyson Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Oct. 4, "and we just didn't want to jeopardize anything with her."

In case you missed it, Donna and Jake (whose real name is Kevin Miles) were seen watching her son Jason Kelce and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Washington Commanders during the Oct. 1 broadcast of the game—giving fans flashbacks to when she was seen cheering on her son Travis Kelce with Taylor at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears the week before.