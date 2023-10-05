Ally Brooke Teases Fifth Harmony Reunion—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Ally Brooke Answers Burning Fan Questions

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are doing some work, work, work, work, work, work behind the scenes, according to Ally Brooke.

The singer—who was put into the girl group along with Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui during the second season for The X Factor in 2012—touched on the idea of a possible reunion during the Oct. 3 broadcast of E! News, sharing that she "100 percent" sees herself getting back with her former bandmates in the future.

"We may be working on something," she teased, nodding as E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight asked if a 5H get-together would be happening "sooner than we'd think."

Needless to say, her comments quickly sparked an online frenzy among Fifth Harmony fans, who have been waiting with bated breath for new music since the band went on an indefinite hiatus five years ago. And while Harmonizers are definitely worth it when it comes to a 5H reunion, Ally later clarified what she meant when she expressed that group is better together.