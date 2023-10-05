Ally Brooke Teases Fifth Harmony Reunion—But It's Not What You Think

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are doing some work, work, work, work, work, work behind the scenes, according to Ally Brooke.
The singer—who was put into the girl group along with Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui during the second season for The X Factor in 2012—touched on the idea of a possible reunion during the Oct. 3 broadcast of E! News, sharing that she "100 percent" sees herself getting back with her former bandmates in the future.
"We may be working on something," she teased, nodding as E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight asked if a 5H get-together would be happening "sooner than we'd think."
Needless to say, her comments quickly sparked an online frenzy among Fifth Harmony fans, who have been waiting with bated breath for new music since the band went on an indefinite hiatus five years ago. And while Harmonizers are definitely worth it when it comes to a 5H reunion, Ally later clarified what she meant when she expressed that group is better together.
"I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 4. "Reunion has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."
Fifth Harmony took a sledgehammer to their schedule in 2018, when Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren announced they were putting the group on hold "in order to pursue solo endeavors." The announcement came nearly two years after Camila left the then-quartet, an exit that sparked speculation over internal tension between the "Havana" artist and the rest of the band.
Last year, Camila touched on her 5H departure on her Familia track "Psychofreak," singing, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down."
She also explained how the song was "basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety," sharing at the time that she still keeps in contact with the other four women.
"We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she told Reuters. "I'm like, in a really good place with them."