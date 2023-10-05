The Masked Singer Reveals This Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Star as The Diver

Fortunately for Ariana Madix, there are plenty more fish in the sea.
The Diver was revealed on the Oct. 4 episode of The Masked Singer, with none other than Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval making waves when he removed his deep-sea helmet onstage.
Sandoval—whose affair with costar Raquel Leviss was revealed in March, ending his nine-year relationship with Madix—was sent home from The Masked Singer following his performance of "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic on season 10's NFL night.
Some Bravo fans might have recognized his voice from his music with Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, or picked up on his identity from his clue package, which read in part: "Making my debut as the Diver last week was so rewarding. It felt great to get all the love from the panel and the audience. Something, as you know, I haven't gotten much of lately."
"As a kid, I always wanted to be famous. I modeled, I acted and of course, sang," the clue package continued. "I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn't know it would be everyone hating me. But I'm here to show the world that I'm more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I needed."
Judge Robin Thicke initially guessed The Diver was DJ Pauly D, which convinced Nicole Scherzinger of the idea.
"I thought originally this was bad boy of Hollywood Pete Davidson," she said, "but it's NFL night and I'll pulling a penalty and I'm stealing Robin's guess."
Meanwhile, judges Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed it was Sandoval.
"I gotta say, for me, all the talk of past mistakes and being publicly judged in the last year can only be one person—he's been all over the news," Jeong noted before naming Sandoval, prompting McCarthy to chime in, "I cannot believe I'm about to do this, but I'm actually agreeing with Ken."
After Sandoval took off the mask, he shared how much "fun" he had on the show following the backlash he received over his cheating scandal, dubbed Scandoval, on Vanderpump Rules.
"Being able to come out here and perform behind the mask," he said, "not being judged, just being judged on my performance, it was really nice."
Sandoval further explained that The Diver costume was perfect for him since he feels he's "deep in the oceanic trenches, trying to battle himself through murky waters, somewhat superhero-like but damaged."
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.
