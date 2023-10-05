The Masked Singer Reveals This Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Star as The Diver

Watch : Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

Fortunately for Ariana Madix, there are plenty more fish in the sea.

The Diver was revealed on the Oct. 4 episode of The Masked Singer, with none other than Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval making waves when he removed his deep-sea helmet onstage.

Sandoval—whose affair with costar Raquel Leviss was revealed in March, ending his nine-year relationship with Madix—was sent home from The Masked Singer following his performance of "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic on season 10's NFL night.

Some Bravo fans might have recognized his voice from his music with Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, or picked up on his identity from his clue package, which read in part: "Making my debut as the Diver last week was so rewarding. It felt great to get all the love from the panel and the audience. Something, as you know, I haven't gotten much of lately."

"As a kid, I always wanted to be famous. I modeled, I acted and of course, sang," the clue package continued. "I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn't know it would be everyone hating me. But I'm here to show the world that I'm more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I needed."