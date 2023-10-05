Maren Morris Reveals the Real Reason She Left Country Music

Watch : Maren Morris Reveals Why She's Leaving Country Music

Maren Morris isn't looking to meet anyone in the middle when it comes to leaving country music.

A month after the "My Church" singer announced her exit from the genre, she is now delving into what led to her decision.

"I love living in Nashville, I have my family," Maren said during the Oct. 4 episode of The New York Times' Popcast podcast, per People. "There's a reason why people come there from L.A. and New York to write with us. It's because we have amazing songwriters there. That's not gonna change."

However, the "Girl" artist—who publicly called out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany over alleged transphobia last year—confessed that she could no longer defend certain actions in the country music scene.

"I couldn't do this circus anymore—feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off," she admitted. "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."