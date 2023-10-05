Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Back Together Amid Birth of Baby No. 3

Watch : Jimmie Allen Issues PUBLIC Apology to Wife Alexis for Affair

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Allen are giving their marriage another best shot.

The couple—who broke up earlier this year, shortly before Jimmie confessed to an affair—have reconciled and are now parents of three, according to the country singer's rep.

Their son Cohen Ace James was born on Sept. 27, per an Instagram post recently shared by Alexis, joining big sisters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 23 months.

"They decided to work on things together and are still together," a rep for Jimmie told People Oct. 4, adding that the pair's separation "was never fully seen through legally" despite previously filing divorce papers in Tennessee.

The family's newest addition comes five months after Jimmie, 38, and Alexis, 27, announced they had called it quits on their two-year marriage—all the while sharing news that they were also expecting their third baby. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year," the duo said in an April 21 statement posted to Instagram. "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another."