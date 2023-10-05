Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Back Together Amid Birth of Baby No. 3

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Allen are giving their marriage another best shot.
The couple—who broke up earlier this year, shortly before Jimmie confessed to an affair—have reconciled and are now parents of three, according to the country singer's rep.
Their son Cohen Ace James was born on Sept. 27, per an Instagram post recently shared by Alexis, joining big sisters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 23 months.
"They decided to work on things together and are still together," a rep for Jimmie told People Oct. 4, adding that the pair's separation "was never fully seen through legally" despite previously filing divorce papers in Tennessee.
The family's newest addition comes five months after Jimmie, 38, and Alexis, 27, announced they had called it quits on their two-year marriage—all the while sharing news that they were also expecting their third baby. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year," the duo said in an April 21 statement posted to Instagram. "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another."
Nearly a month later, Jimmie was accused of sexual assault and abuse by his former manager in a lawsuit. Though the "Make Me Want To" musician admitted to being unfaithful, publicly apologizing to Alexis "for humiliating her with my affair," he denied the sexual misconduct allegations and said the relationship with his former manager was a "consensual" one.
"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," he told E! News in a May 11 statement. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship—one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."
Jimmie continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging."
The "Best Shot" artist has filed a countersuit against his former manager, as well as a second woman who alleged in a June lawsuit that he had sex with her when she revoked consent and secretly filmed their encounter, according to People.
"I've taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first," he said in part in a July 13 statement to the outlet. "These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team and their families."
Jimmie added at the time, "As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name."