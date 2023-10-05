Lindsie Chrisley Shares Why She Hasn’t Reached Out to Sister Savannah Over Death of Nic Kerdiles

Watch : Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus

Lindsie Chrisley doesn't want to rock the boat with her sister.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum said she has yet to reach out to Savannah Chrisley to express her sympathy over the death of her ex Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 23. He was 29.

"In short, I have not reached out to Savannah," the Southern Tea podcast host said on the Oct. 4 episode. "I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was."

The 34-year-old pointed to her public falling out with her siblings, saying she wants to keep her distance and not add insult to injury.

"If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on Coffee Convos," she explained, "I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall's podcast about us not having an involvement in each other's personal lives. And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out."