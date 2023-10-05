Lindsie Chrisley Shares Why She Hasn’t Reached Out to Sister Savannah Over Death of Nic Kerdiles

Lindsie Chrisley doesn't want to rock the boat with her sister.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum said she has yet to reach out to Savannah Chrisley to express her sympathy over the death of her ex Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 23. He was 29.
"In short, I have not reached out to Savannah," the Southern Tea podcast host said on the Oct. 4 episode. "I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was."
The 34-year-old pointed to her public falling out with her siblings, saying she wants to keep her distance and not add insult to injury.
"If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on Coffee Convos," she explained, "I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall's podcast about us not having an involvement in each other's personal lives. And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out."
Lindsie—whose parents are Todd Chrisley and Teresa Terry—clarified that she's been in touch with other family members "who have been in communication with her and checked that way."
She added, "My heart goes out to her as it would to anybody that was in that situation."
Her beef with her siblings reached a boiling point last month, after Lindsie posted a bingo card meme on social media that joked about the Chrisleys' circumstances while her dad and his wife Julie Chrisley serve prison sentences for tax fraud.
"I understand emotions are high and everybody doesn't deal with things the same way," Lindsie said on the Sept. 21 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. "It wasn't meant to be rude. It wasn't meant to be mean."
She said her siblings were offended by the post and texted her to ask that she "immediately remove" the meme because it was "about our parents." Although she took down the post, she also texted back a bold message: "'Remove yourself and don't send me text messages about stuff like this. Like, this is a work day—don't have time to deal with this bulls--t.'"
Lindsie then temporarily blocked her siblings, noting, "It's better to disengage yourself from someone else that seems to be triggering."
Just a few days after the podcast episode was released, Savannah lost her ex-fiancé in a motorcycle accident in Nashville, Tenn. After going through a stop sign and hitting the driver's side of a BMW SUV, the former pro hockey player was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now," the Growing Up Chrisley alum wrote on Instagram Sept. 24. "I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it's so empty without you. It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don't know how to react. I am so sad and so numb. I don't want to believe it."