Kim Kardashian Models for Balenciaga Following Its Controversial Ad Campaign

Kim Kardashian is letting bygones be bygones with Balenciaga.
Less than a year after the luxury label stirred controversy for its ad campaign involving kids, The Kardashians star modeled its latest summer 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
For Balenciaga's new lookbook, Kim posed in front of a vibrant red curtain as she donned a black curve-hugging dress that looked as if it had been dipped in water with its latex leather finish. The design also featured a corseted bodice and an asymmetrical hemline.
While the SKIMS founder accessorized with matching thigh-high boots in the brand's famous stretch knit fabric, she also held onto a sparkly silver high heel in her right hand.
As for Kim's glam? Her wet hairstyle, which was parted in the center, perfectly complemented the damp-looking dress. In addition, she veered away from her signature makeup style by going for a more natural look.
Although Kim supported Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week with the lookbook photoshoot, Page Six reports she didn't attend the brand's show on Oct. 1. Instead, she attended an early, private viewing of the collection. However, the outlet noted that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attended the runway.
Kim's partnership with Balenciaga comes less than a year after the brand received backlash for an ad campaign that showed children holding what appeared to be BDSM-inspired teddy bears.
"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," Balenciaga said in a statement last November. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."
At the time, Kim addressed the controversial images and revealed she was re-evaluating her relationship with the brand.
"I have been quiet the past few days," she began her Nov. 27. Instagram Stories, "not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."
Kim explained why she was personally affected by the photos.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images," she continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society-period."
The reality TV personality noted that she would consider working with the brand again if they had any "willingness to accept accountability."
Before Kim modeled for this official Balenciaga campaign, she wore their clothing back in April when she enjoyed a girls' trip to Tokyo. At the time, sported various pieces from the brand, including a bright pink faux fur coat and silver metallic over-the-knee boots.
It seems like time heals all wounds.