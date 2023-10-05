Kim Kardashian Models for Balenciaga Following Its Controversial Ad Campaign

Watch : Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia Apologizes for "Inappropriate" Campaign

Kim Kardashian is letting bygones be bygones with Balenciaga.

Less than a year after the luxury label stirred controversy for its ad campaign involving kids, The Kardashians star modeled its latest summer 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

For Balenciaga's new lookbook, Kim posed in front of a vibrant red curtain as she donned a black curve-hugging dress that looked as if it had been dipped in water with its latex leather finish. The design also featured a corseted bodice and an asymmetrical hemline.

While the SKIMS founder accessorized with matching thigh-high boots in the brand's famous stretch knit fabric, she also held onto a sparkly silver high heel in her right hand.

As for Kim's glam? Her wet hairstyle, which was parted in the center, perfectly complemented the damp-looking dress. In addition, she veered away from her signature makeup style by going for a more natural look.

Although Kim supported Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week with the lookbook photoshoot, Page Six reports she didn't attend the brand's show on Oct. 1. Instead, she attended an early, private viewing of the collection. However, the outlet noted that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attended the runway.