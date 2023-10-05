Coach Outlet Just Dropped a Spooktacular Halloween Collection We're Dying to Get Our Hands On

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and witch hats everyone because spooky season has arrived. For all our Halloween enthusiasts, we're aware of how important this month is. And we're here to help you find all the best deals on the spookiest collections out there. Including the new Coach Outlet Halloween drop that's available to shop now. From (dare we say) chic trick-or-treat buckets to hauntingly gorgeous crossbodies, the new collection has many wearable Halloween-themed accessories that are just too cute to pass up.
You can expect spine-tingling savings with discounts of up to 50% off on Coach Outlet's hauntingly stylish selection of handbags, wallets, keychains, and more. The best part? These eerie accessories can also serve as timeless essentials that keep the spirit of the season alive in your hearts throughout the year. Now what are you waiting for ghoul-friends? Hurry up and shop these incredible Halloween styles before the shopper's remorse starts to creep in.
Trick Or Treat Bucket In Signature Canvas With Halloween Skeleton
Coach Outlet somehow managed to take the tacky trick-or-treat bucket we all grew up with, and make it into a GORGEOUS bucket handbag that'll have any adult (including us) go trick-or-treating just to show it off. Made from a signature coated canvas and smooth leather, this bucket features a spooky skeleton on the front that's just too cute.
Canteen Crossbody With Halloween Pumpkin
If Halloween is your entire personality (we relate), then this adorable pumpkin-shaped crossbody needs to be in your closet right now. It has a double zip closure and comes with a detachable strap for shoulder and crossbody wear.
Box Crossbody With Halloween Haunted House
Raise your hand if haunted houses are your fave everyone! Now you can show off your Halloween spirit with the Haunted Mansion box crossbody from Coach Outlet. Just like the pumpkin crossbody, it features a double zip closure and can be worn with and without the strap. It's also on sale for less than $190.
Skull Coin Case
You can bet we've already added this classic skull coin case to our cart. I mean, what's not to like? You can even carry it around in your handbag year-round if you're as hardcore as us.
City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Eyes
If you've been eyeing this eerie tote as much as we have, then you'll be glad to hear it's currently on sale for more than 50% off! Wear it as your temporary office handbag to show off your festive spirit.
Halloween Witch Bear Bag Charm
Calling all fellow witches! If you're looking for a subtle witchy accessory to add to your bags, the Witch Bear bag charm can be attached to any handbag handle. It can even be attached to your keys if you dare to keep it all year long.
