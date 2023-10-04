Here Are the Invisible Strings Connecting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

All along there was some invisible string tying Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce—months before she became the unofficial cheer captain on the bleachers of his NFL games.
During this not-so-cruel summer, the football player cemented his apparent crush on the pop star by shaking it off at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Mo., in July. Travis proved to be a mastermind when he made Taylor the ultimate friendship bracelet with his number on it—later noting he "threw the ball in her court" with an invite to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.
And in a twist of fate, the story of them took off when Taylor accepted, showing up to his Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 matches against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.
But it's not the only way the tight end and the "Anti-Hero" singer are tied together with a smile. (And we're not just talking about them both being born in 1989!)
It turns out Taylor's Eras Tour backup dancer Kameron Saunders has a connection to the Chiefs: His brother Khalen Saunders played on the team with Travis from 2019 to 2023, and they even won two Super Bowls together.
In fact, two months after Kameron got the call to join Taylor on tour, he was at the 2023 championship game, rooting for his brother and the Chiefs.
"Super Bowl 2023 supporting my favorite boy in the universe! Congratulations on yet ANOTHER ring!" Kameron wrote on Instagram in February. "You deserve the world. Endlessly proud of you!"
And when Taylor kicked off her first show in Glendale, Ariz. in March, it was an emotional moment for Kameron, who wrote on social media, "This is super special because just a month ago we were in this SAME stadium watching my brother win his second Super Bowl ring."
For the dancer, performing with Taylor in Kansas City made all his wildest dreams come true. "Born and raised in St. Louis but Kansas City is like a second home!" Kameron wrote on Instagram July 7. "My brother played for the Chiefs (2019-2023) and I've been to games at this stadium way more times than I can count to support my brother but never been on the field. Full circle!!! Super excited to share this moment with you guys!"
Khalen ultimately moved to the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 season, before Taylor brought her squad to cheer on the Missouri team.
However, she shares another connection with Travis, too: They can both say it's nice to have a friend in Miles Teller.
Last year, Travis joined Miles and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for golfing practice ahead of the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev. The Divergent actor tweeted a photo of himself on the golf course with the athletes in July 2022, writing, "Grip it and rip it." Travis proved the bromance was real when he reposted the shot and added, "Back at it like we never left!!"
And Miles' friendship with Taylor is nothing new. Back in 2019, she celebrated his wedding to Keleigh Sperry with a reference to her song "Lover," sending the newlyweds flowers and a note that read, "May you always be this close, forever & ever. Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day."
Two years later, she recruited the couple to star in the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" off Red (Taylor's Version), prompting Keleigh to write on Instagram in November 2021, "in @taylorswift we STAN."
Miles exclusively told E! News his wife was "bawling her eyes out" on set after she got a sneak peek of the ballad "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" for the first time. The Whiplash star added that they listen to Taylor's music "all the time," noting, "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."
And much like Travis, Miles and Keleigh knew that attending the Eras Tour would hit different. The pair were on holy ground at her New Jersey show in May and were seen dancing in the VIP tent alongside Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Flash forward, and Taylor and Keleigh were taking on the world together during an Oct. 3 outing in New York City.
Although Travis and Taylor have yet to speak now on the true nature of their relationship, he has addressed her enchanting game day appearances on his New Heights podcast.
"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," Travis said on the Sept. 27 episode. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."
The athlete added, "That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
Relive Taylor's touchdown of an outing in photos: