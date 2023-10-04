Here Are the Invisible Strings Connecting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

All along there was some invisible string tying Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce—months before she became the unofficial cheer captain on the bleachers of his NFL games.

During this not-so-cruel summer, the football player cemented his apparent crush on the pop star by shaking it off at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Mo., in July. Travis proved to be a mastermind when he made Taylor the ultimate friendship bracelet with his number on it—later noting he "threw the ball in her court" with an invite to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

And in a twist of fate, the story of them took off when Taylor accepted, showing up to his Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 matches against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.

But it's not the only way the tight end and the "Anti-Hero" singer are tied together with a smile. (And we're not just talking about them both being born in 1989!)