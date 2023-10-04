Brian Austin Green Shares What He's Learned About Raising a Gay Son

Watch : Brian Austin Green SLAMS Ex Vanessa Marcil for Co-Parenting "Lies"

Brian Austin Green giving insight into his parenthood journey.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who is a dad of five, recently reflected on the conversations with his eldest son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green after the 21-year-old came out as gay.

"My son being gay, it was unknown for me," Brian told Lance Bass on the Oct. 1 episode of his Frosted Tips podcast. "I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I'm not."

The Dancing with the Stars alum, who shares Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, continued, "To me, it's intriguing and I want to learn about it. I would get into these conversations with Kash where it was like, I really wanted to understand the things that seem so different to me at first and then you realize, oh this isn't different at all. It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all."