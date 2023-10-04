Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Have the Ultimate Twinning Moment During Rare Appearance

Watch : Salma Hayek's Secret to Maintaining Her Appearance Will Surprise You

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault are living it up.

After all, the Frida star and her 16-year-old donned coordinating looks as they stepped out Oct. 3 to attend the after-party for David Beckham's docuseries Beckham, which premiered in London earlier that evening. And unsurprisingly, the mother-daughter duo brought the glamour in their matching outfits.

For the event, Salma donned a floor-length, royal purple gown with black open-toed heels. The 57-year-old kept it simple by accessorizing with jeweled earrings and a black clutch. As for Valentina—whom the actress shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault—Salma's mini-me rocked a purple velvet mini dress with sheer black tights. Like her mom, the teen also opted for black open-toed shoes and a black purse. Both ladies wore their long locks down and framing their faces.

This latest outing may be proof of Salma and Valentina's penchant for twinning moments as they also matched at the 2023 Oscars, both opting for red hot looks. In fact, the Mizrahi dress Valentina wore to the award show was the same one Salma had on during a charity event in 1997.