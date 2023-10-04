NFL Denies They Did Something Bad With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The National Football League is shaking off criticism over its spotlight on Taylor Swift.
Though many Swifties and sports fans alike are having a field day with seeing the "Anti-Hero" singer cheer on rumored flame Travis Kelce at his last two Kansas City Chiefs games, the continual attention on her has also drawn backlash from those simply focused on the football end game. For example, when the bio on the NFL's verified Instagram page was temporarily changed to read "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties" over the weekend—a reference to Taylor's most recent attendance—some social media users interpreted the joke as the league playing favorites.
In response, the NFL released a statement suggesting that detractors of their coverage need to calm down.
"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the organization told People on Oct. 4. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."
They added, "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."
Taylor and Travis, both 33, first made waves on Oct. 24, when she flew into Kansas City to watch his team take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. A week later, she brought along her star-studded squad—including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner—to watch the Chiefs' match-up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
While the majority of the broadcast focused on the field, cameras at times did pick up shots of the Grammy winner and her friends cheering on the players, sipping on Betty Buzz drinks and chatting with Travis' mom Donna Kelce at the game.
So, what does Travis think of the NFL's coverage of Taylor? "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know?" he shared on the Oct. 4 episode of his New Heights podcast. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching."
However, he did agree with his cohost—big brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce—that there needs to be a more delicate touch.
"They're overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation," he noted. "But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."
