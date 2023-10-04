NFL Denies They Did Something Bad With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Coverage

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

The National Football League is shaking off criticism over its spotlight on Taylor Swift.

Though many Swifties and sports fans alike are having a field day with seeing the "Anti-Hero" singer cheer on rumored flame Travis Kelce at his last two Kansas City Chiefs games, the continual attention on her has also drawn backlash from those simply focused on the football end game. For example, when the bio on the NFL's verified Instagram page was temporarily changed to read "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties" over the weekend—a reference to Taylor's most recent attendance—some social media users interpreted the joke as the league playing favorites.

In response, the NFL released a statement suggesting that detractors of their coverage need to calm down.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the organization told People on Oct. 4. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."